Democratic PAC pours thousands into ad boosting far-right, pro-Trump candidate in latest meddling attempt

Democrats are once again meddling in the midterms through ad campaigns highlighting pro-Trump candidates before their primaries in an apparent effort to boost the candidate seeking the Republican nomination.

The latest effort came from Democrats Serve, a new Democratic PAC that supports candidates with a background in public service, which spent thousands to promote New Hampshire congressional candidate Bob Burns as the ultra-conservative candidate running in the Republican primary against Keene Mayor George Hansel. The winner of the primary will face off against vulnerable Democrat Rep. Annie Kuster in the midterm race for New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District.

"Meet Bob Burns, the ultra-conservative candidate for Congress," the ad narrator states over a photo of Burns with former President Donald Trump.

The ad shows Burns describing himself as "The only pro-Trump, unapologetic conservative. I’m against pathway to citizenship for illegal aliens. I want to build the wall, and I’m an America First candidate."

"Burns follows the Trump playbook on the border, immigration and guns. If we sent Bob Burns, the ‘unapologetic conservative,’ to Congress, New Hampshire is going to get burned."

Kuster did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment, asking for her thoughts on the Democratic group's investment in a Republican campaign as she runs unopposed for the Democratic nomination to the seat.

Democrats Serve has reportedly spent $94,000 on ads to boost Burns in the weeks ahead of his primary election.

The ad is one of many recent attempts from the groups in the Democratic Party to promote a far-right candidate ahead of their primary in hopes that they will advance to the midterms this fall.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) released several ads with the same intent, a move that appeared to be successful in some races.

An ad highlighting John Gibbs, the Trump-backed GOP nominee running in Michigan's 3rd Congressional District, claimed he "is too conservative for West Michigan." Shortly after the ad ran throughout the state, Gibbs won the Republican primary against Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., one of the 10 conservative representatives who voted to impeach Trump.

Another instance of Democratic meddling came from the Arizona Democratic Party, which "thanked" Arizona gubernatorial GOP candidate Karrin Taylor Robson for her contributions to the Democratic Party over the years. Her Trump-endorsed opponent, Kari Lake, won the primary election against Robson after the email blast was sent out.

The Democrats' strategy is considered politically risky since it could backfire and if more right-wing Republicans succeed in getting the nomination and go on to win in November.

New Hampshire's primary election is set to take place on Sept. 13.