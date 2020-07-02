Epstein accuser's attorney cheers arrest of 'monster' Maxwell, calls her 'architect' of child sex ring

The attorney for Jeffrey Epstein accuser Jennifer Araoz told "The Story" Thursday that his client is relieved at the arrest of former Epstein girlfriend and longtime Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who the attorney described as the "ringmaster" of Epstein's child sex ring.

"Ghislane Maxwell is a monster and she's now in custody. And that's a very good thing," Daniel Kaiser told host Martha MacCallum." "My client, Jennifer, is relieved -- as [are], I'm sure, all the victims of of Jeffrey Epstein and Ms. Maxwell.

"Ms. Maxwell was the ringmaster, she was the architect of Jeffrey Epstein's sex ring," Kaiser went on. "She hid it. She maintained it. If not for her, the ring wouldn't have persisted for as long as it did and it would not have victimized as many people as it did, as many young girls, including my client."

Maxwell appeared virtually before a federal magistrate in New Hampshire Thursday afternoon and waived her right to a detention hearing there, clearing the way for her transfer to New York, where she is expected to be temporarily detained.

Maxwell was arrested Thursday morning on multiple sex abuse charges, including conspiracy to entice minors to engage in sexual acts.

Prosecutors are expected to ask that Maxwell remain behind bars, with a detention memo describing her as having a "strong incentive to flee" and posing "an extreme" flight risk. The document revealed that Maxwell had three passports, access to over $20 million and international connections.

"This is a good day," Kaiser added. "It is a high profile co-conspirator who's finally been arrested. My client has been asking for this since last summer, calling for her arrest and she is so happy that the federal authorities have now done it."

The attorney said he was surprised Maxwell was located in the United States, telling MacCallum he had been searching for the fugitive since August.

"We haven't been able to find her. I suspected that the FBI probably, which keeps track of her, knew where she was, but we weren't able to find her," Kaiser said. "So I figured she may be overseas somewhere inaccessible. So I'm just just relieved that she was she was available for arrest."