JD Vance urges media to cover military recruitment success under Trump admin

Vice President JD Vance addressed media criticism of the Trump administration and what he considers "underreported" facts from the president's first 100 days in office.

President Donald Trump held a cabinet meeting on Wednesday where he and his administration reflected on the first 100 days of his second presidential term. The White House has used this 100-day milestone to call out Trump’s political opponents and critics in the media, listing 57 purported "hoaxes" told about the administration.

Vance spoke up during the meeting to argue that Trump stands out as a sign of changing times in the 40-year span of his own life so far.

"We went from the world’s manufacturing superpower to one in which we depend on the People’s Republic of China to make the things that we need," Vance said. "We went from the proudest military in the world to one in which we failed to meet our recruiting goals, and we went from one in which bipartisan border policy was the consensus of both Democrats and Republicans to one in which we allowed 20 million people to run roughshod illegally over the countryside, causing crime, causing distress and the welfare system."

"What has happened in a hundred days is that we’ve started to reverse every single one of those negative trends," Vance observed.

The vice president went on to suggest that many of America’s past presidents have been mere "placeholders" rather than men of action.

"The reason the media attacks this administration as chaotic is because the president is solving the problems the American people set about to solve," he argued.

Vance called out the media again for failing to report Trump’s positive impact on military recruitment.

"I’ve seen the data, I’ve monitored it, I’ve looked at it, but the most underreported fact of the first 100 days is that we came in with a massive recruitment shortfall and in 100 days of Secretary Hegseth and President Trump’s leadership, we now have people breaking down the doors to join our military," Vance said.

"To the media assembled here, it’s a really interesting question, why has that happened?" he asked. "Completely aside from the fact that I think it’s a good thing, or I think that President Trump deserves political credit for it, why did we go from a military where people didn’t want to serve, to now all of the sudden they do want to serve? That’s a story you guys should cover."

Vance argued that the media has instead been fixated on other topics in order to criticize the president.

"Compared to that, how much time have you instead focused on the fact that we deported an MS-13 gang member with a valid deportation order, and why is it that the press is so focused on the fake BS rather than what’s really going on in the country?" he asked.

"I think that we’ve shown, sir, is that you could do a lot. You can do a lot in 100 days, but you've also, unfortunately, revealed that too much of the American media hasn’t learned the lessons of the past 40 years," Vance added, speaking to Trump.