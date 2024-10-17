JD Vance calls out Kamala Harris' 'bizarre' answers to Bret Baier: 'Something pathological going on'

Republican VP candidate JD Vance said Thursday that he believes "something pathological is going on" with Vice President Kamala Harris that leads to her blaming former President Trump for issues that occurred during her time in office.

Harris insisted Wednesday during an exclusive interview with "Special Report" anchor Bret Baier that she would "not be a continuation of Joe Biden’s presidency" after previously being unable to name anything she would have changed about his administration.

Responding on "Fox & Friends," Vance said he simply doesn’t believe her and suggested it will be more of the same if she is elected president.

"The entire theme of her campaign is that she hasn’t even met the person that’s the president, even though she’s his sitting vice president and ran along the ticket with him," Vance told hosts Lawrence Jones, Ainsley Earhardt and Steve Doocy.

"She is, of course, the deciding vote in trillions of Joe Biden’s spending. She bragged about being the last person in the room when major decisions were made," Vance continued.

"But we have to sort of step back and appreciate, there is something pathological going on here. She has been in power for three and a half years and when asked about how she would be different, she goes and talks about Donald Trump."

Vance said that Harris deflects when it's pointed out that she’s been in office for nearly four years, calling her answers in the interview "bizarre."

"She says, ‘Well, you know, [Trump's] been talking about politics for 10 years,’" Vance said.

"What is it in the mind of this person that can’t just acknowledge that she has been in power for three and a half years and bears some responsibility as the sitting vice president for the condition the country is in?" he added.

"She can do any number of things, she can say, ‘Well, I think that things are a little bit better than you’re giving me credit for,’ or she can say, ‘Well, this wasn’t totally my fault.’"

Vance said that Harris instead "pretends" that Trump is responsible for "problems that happened while she was the sitting vice president" when it comes to the border, the affordability of groceries, "chaos on the world stage" and other issues.

"I’ve never seen a person who's running for president, as the sitting vice president, who pretends that she has nothing to do with the condition of the country she’s been governing," Vance said.

Vance was referring to a moment from Wednesday night’s interview when Baier pressed Harris over telling "The View" last week, "There is not a thing that comes to mind" that she would do differently from Biden. Harris dodged the question again on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

"My presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden’s presidency, and, like every new president that comes in to office, I will bring my life experiences, my professional experiences, and fresh and new ideas. I represent a new generation of leadership," Harris told Baier.

She continued, "I, for example, am someone who has not spent the majority of my career in Washington, D.C. I invite ideas, whether it be from the Republicans who are supporting me, who were just on stage with me minutes ago, and the business sector, and others who can contribute to the decisions that I make."

Baier followed up, "We’ve heard a lot about those plans in recent days. Your campaign slogan is ‘a new way forward’ and ‘it’s time to turn the page.’ You have been vice president for three and a half years, so, what are you turning the page from?"

"First of all, turning the page from the last decade in which we have been burdened with the kind of rhetoric coming from Donald Trump that has been designed and implemented to divide our country and have Americans literally point fingers at each other. Rhetoric and an approach to leadership that suggests that the strength of a leader is based on who you beat down instead of what we all know the strength of leadership is based on who you lift up," Harris said.

Baier attempted to interject, but Harris continued, "The strength of an American president which is one who understands that the vast majority of us have more in common than what separates us."

She emphasized, "That is about turning the page on rhetoric that people are frankly exhausted of, Bret. People are exhausted."

Baier asked why, after three and a half years of the Biden-Harris administration, 79% of people say the country is on the wrong track. "If you're turning the page, you've been in office for three and a half years," he prompted.

"And Donald Trump has been running for office since-" Harris replied as Baier again noted she had been in office.

"Come on," she said. "You and I both know what I'm talking about."

"I actually don't, what are you talking about?" he asked, before Harris pivoted again to Trump.

Fox News Digital’s Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.