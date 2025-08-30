JB Pritzker claims Trump administration planning an 'invasion' with US troops

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is considering an "invasion" of Chicago with National Guard troops, according to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who spoke during an interview with CBS News that aired Friday.

"It's clear that, in secret, they're planning this. Well, it's an invasion with U.S. troops, if they, in fact, do that," Pritzker told CBS' Ed O'Keefe. "CBS Evening News" aired the clip Friday night, and more of the interview will air Sunday on CBS’ "Face the Nation."

Trump has said he is considering sending National Guard troops to Chicago to help address crime after he sent troops to Washington, D.C., to aid law enforcement in the nation's capital.

"They should understand that he has other aims other than fighting crime. That’s the first thing they should understand. The second is it is an attack on the American people by the president of the United States. Now, he may disagree with a state that didn’t vote for him, but should he be sending troops in? No," Pritzker said.

O'Keefe further pressed Pritzker on what he believed were Trump’s other intentions.

"The other aims are that he would like to stop the elections in 2026, or, frankly, take control of those elections. He'll just claim that there's some problem with an election, and then he's got troops on the ground that can take control, if, in fact, he’s allowed to do this," Pritzker responded.

The Illinois governor has said if Trump sends National Guard troops to Chicago, the state would respond.

"Unlike Donald Trump, we keep our promises," the governor wrote Wednesday on X. "We will not stand idly by if he decides to send the National Guard to intimidate Chicagoans.

"Action will be met with a response," he continued.

Last week, the governor said there is no crime emergency in Chicago and accused Trump of "attempting to manufacture a crisis, politicize Americans who serve in uniform and continue abusing his power to distract from the pain he is causing working families."

"It's amazing the lengths this slob will go to in order to deflect from the terrible crime crisis that has been plaguing Chicago for years," White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told CBS News. "Chicago's residents would be much safer if Pritzker actually did his job and addressed his crime problem instead of trying to be a Resistance Lib hero."

When reached for comment by Fox News Digital, the White House pointed to its statement to CBS.

