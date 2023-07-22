Jamie Lee Curtis teases horror graphic novel on climate at Comic Con: ‘We're f---ing the world!'

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis spoke about her upcoming graphic novel "Mother Nature" on stage at Comic Con, telling the audience that human beings are "f---ing the world" by ignoring climate change, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

"We’re f---ing the world. There is a possibility of change, but we’re going to have to do it, and I’m really thrilled to see how enthusiastic you guys are for this beautiful piece of work…," Curtis told fans in San Diego, California.

"It’s happening today!" she added, again speaking of climate change. "We are the hottest we’ve ever been in this country this week. I mean, talk about good timing. Seriously, we couldn’t be talking about something more important."

Curtis claimed that she thinks of climate change as less of an issue for political debate but as a fact that as a reality that has to be overcome. "I’m not proselytizing," she said.

"I don’t care what side you’re on. It’s happening, and there are things we can do to ameliorate it and to try to stem the tide, excuse the pun. S--- is happening, and so it feels absolutely on point right now," Curtis said, according to the report.

Curtis said that "Mother Nature" was "thrilling" and an important work.

"I saw this book in print two hours ago for the first time," Curtis reportedly said. "I’ve seen it in a PDF form, and it is thrilling."

Regarding the climate story, she bragged to Entertainment Weekly, "Of course, I had some gruesome deaths because I have a very dark mind." EW called the graphic novel a "gory environmentalist tale — in which people are killed by freak hailstorms or crushed by collapsing oil machinery."

Liberal media outlets and columnists have continually ratcheted up the rhetoric on climate change over the past year.

Social media users bashed the Los Angeles Times for a piece that wondered whether tackling climate change would be easier and less expensive if people accepted the occasional electrical grid blackout.

A recent CNN report cited a study on soil, rocks and construction materials to argue that "underground climate change" is sinking cities.

The study, conducted in Chicago, claimed that urban areas increasingly suffer from "subsurface heat islands," a type of subterranean climate change caused by buildings and transportation systems, such as subways.

