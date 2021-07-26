James Craig calls out Democrats who want to defund police: Hire social workers as your private security

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig and Michigan gubernatorial candidate ripped some Democrats on "America Reports" Monday for their hypocrisy in pushing to defund the police while hiring private security. Craig’s comments came in the wake of news that "Squad" member and Missouri Rep. Cori Bush reportedly paid $70K for her own security.

‘HYPOCRITE’ REP. BUSH WANTS TO DEFUND YOUR POLICE, WHILE DISHING OUT $70K ON PRIVATE SECURITY: GOWDY

JAMES CRAIG: It's comedy. It’s hypocrisy and I got to tell you, do I believe that security is important for public officials? Yes. I ran a security detail for the mayor and the police chief and the city attorney out in Los Angeles when I was out there at one point. I understand the necessity.

…

But, L.A. just stripped 15 million from their budget. They defunded L.A. PD, I bet they didn’t reduce the size of the mayor security team in Los Angeles, and as I said as I was beginning to say about Cori Bush since she’s a defund reimagining, how about you do this? Put a social worker on your detail, just do that. These are the same Progressives that would also take guns from law-abiding Americans.

…

I heard you mention something earlier in the program about these gun buybacks: That’s a comedy show. Violent criminals are still going to get the gun. We are going to defund the police and hurt vulnerable communities and then take guns away from law-abiding citizens. That’s a recipe for failure.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: