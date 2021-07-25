‘Hypocrite’ Rep. Bush wants to defund your police, while dishing out $70k on private security: Gowdy

"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy tore into progressive ‘Squad’ member Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., after campaign filings revealed she spent a shocking $70,000 on private security while publically calling for reduced police budgets nationwide.

"Members of Congress are spending more money than ever on their personal security," Gowdy, a former GOP congressman told viewers Sunday night. "It’s a track tragic reflection of the times we live in. Members of Congress have been threatened with all acts of violence. Because of these threats of violence, members of Congress are allowed to spend campaign money on their safety… safety is priority number one for members of Congress, as it should be. But what about you?" he said in his opening monologue.

Gowdy encouraged viewers to consider their personal safety as the country grapples with an unprecedented crime wave.

"Do you feel safe? Could your neighborhood benefit from a greater police presence? Is your place of work armed with metal detectors or guard dogs?" he asked. "Are the streets you walk and drive down lined with police cars? Do you have personal security when you travel? I understand full well why members of Congress spend money on their personal safety. I just don't understand why some members of Congress don't feel the same way about your safety. If their safety is the highest priority, shouldn't your safety be too?"

The former lawmaker then turned his focus to Rep. Bush, whose campaign reportedly sent $54,120.92 in payments between April 15 and June 28 for "security services" to RS&T Security Consulting, a New York-based firm with a mysterious online presence, according to Federal Election Commission records. The Democrat's campaign also paid $15,000 to Nathaniel Davis for "security services" over the same time period.

As Bush's campaign dished out tens of thousands on private security, a luxury most Americans won’t ever be able to afford, the Missouri Democrat was publically demonizing law enforcement, crowning herself one of the most ardent advocates in favor of defunding the police, Gowdy observed. Bush has said that defunding the police is not a "radical" idea, and she praised St. Louis in April for its "historic" vote to defund police.

"She wants to defund the police -- she wants to defund your police, but not her police," the host said. "She spent nearly $70,000 on her own personal security last year. I don't know about your city or state, but $70,000 would get your own personal police officer in South Carolina. 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Corey Bush tells us he is she is Progressive, the better word might be hypocritical," he asserted.

"She wants to defund your police while she has a robust personal security detail in Washington and St. Louis.

Gowdy said the move signals to constituents that "her safety is more important than yours.

"You look at neighborhoods where the violent crime is taking place it's not country clubs and gated communities, it is neighborhoods that cannot afford to pay $70,000 for their own personal protection," he concluded.

"If you care about the poor, help keep them alive. And keep their homes from being burglarized and property from being stolen. Funding your own police force while you advocate to cut police…is not Progressive, that’s hypocritical.

"If you really want to defund the police," he argued, "start with your own."