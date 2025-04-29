James Carville outlines 'winning message' for Democrats, stands by Trump-Hitler comparisons

The Democratic Party is still facing leadership and messaging problems 100 days into President Donald Trump's second presidency. As the party appears to be fighting an internal civil war, famed Democratic strategist James Carville outlined what he believes will be the winning message for Democrats in the coming elections.

"The Democrats have to be the party of the people that are trying to make it, and make the Republicans exactly what they are – of the people that have it made," Carville said on "The Will Cain Show" Tuesday.

"The Ragin' Cajun" added that Democrats don't need a "sterling message." He argued his characterization of the Republican Party will "manifest itself" in the economy, tax cuts and healthcare, specifically pointing to Trump's "big, beautiful bill."

JAMES CARVILLE SAYS DEMOCRATS NEED TO STOP LETTING BERNIE SANDERS AND AOC DEFINE THE PARTY

"This is that time for the Democrats to come alive," Carville said. "The big, beautiful bill is going to carry about four and a half trillion dollars in tax cuts primarily focused on wealthy people. The country doesn't need that. The Democrats need to stand up to it... we got plenty of time to talk about the big beautiful bill, and talk about it, we will."

While Carville outlined the message, he said the Democratic Party's "champion" is yet to be determined.

"There is a wealth of talent in the party," he said, echoing comments from last week. "I want to see these .350 hitters get up and face the major league hitting, and some of them are going to be pretty doggone good."

Carville recently said Democrats need to stop letting Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., define the party on Thursday's episode of his "Politics War Room" podcast.

Carville claimed during the podcast that Democrats have candidates who are "staggeringly more talented" than Sanders and AOC, and it's time to start getting these alternative candidates in front of voters.

JAMES CARVILLE QUESTIONS IF AMERICANS SHOULD WAIT UNTIL TRUMP IS ‘HITLER’ BEFORE TAKING ACTION

Although Carville dodged naming any potential leaders on "The Will Cain Show" Tuesday, he was confident the party would not repeat the "self-made Democratic disaster" in 2024.

Fox News host Will Cain also pressed Carville on his comments equating Trump to Hitler, but the fiery political commentator affirmed the allegations are "something that needs to be brought up."

Last week, the former advisor to President Bill Clinton questioned on the "Politics War Room" whether Americans should wait until Trump becomes Hitler before taking action against his administration.

Carville reinterated these comments Tuesday, asking, "do you have to wait till he [Trump] becomes Hitler?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Marc Tamasco contributed to this report.