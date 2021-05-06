Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Ingraham: Leftists want US to stay in COVID crisis mode, 'they want you to be afraid'

Even good news in COVID land always comes with an asterisk, says "Ingraham Angle" host

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Ingraham: The left wants US to stay in COVID crisis modeVideo

Ingraham: The left wants US to stay in COVID crisis mode

'The Ingraham Angle' host recounts stark warning given a year ago using crisis as a power-grab

Fox News host Laura Ingraham opened Wednesday's "Ingraham Angle" slamming the American Left for being unable to quit COVID restrictions, saying that they want to keep America in crisis mode in order to keep people afraid.

INGRAHAM: Facts don’t matter to the COVID cling-ons.  The fall showed that private schools, which ultimately did open for in person learning, weren’t vectors for any major COVID outbreaks.  Schools were creative and careful.  Meanwhile, public schools dug their heels in and stayed shut.  

Even as so many children suffered in virtual learning hell, federal apparatchiks kept giving cover to the teachers unions to justify the closures.  And even when there’s good news in COVID land—and there is now—it always comes with an asterisk.  

The lockdowns that Fauci and Friends supported severely compromised the education of American children coast to coast.  Of course, they’re just proxies for the Democrats—people like Fauci—and globalists who long ago revealed their desire to use COVID to "build back better." For the "Great Reset" of capitalism to occur, the pandemic has to roll into the next emergency and the next and the next.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH INGRAHAM'S FULL "ANGLE"

This article was written by Fox News staff.