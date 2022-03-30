Ingraham: Those assuming Disney still embraces its founder’s vision are sadly mistaken

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham said Disney has taken Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' parental rights bill and twisted the narrative regarding the legislation's contents Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

FLORIDA PARENTAL RIGHTS BILL SPONSOR REJECTS AND RETURNS DISNEY DONATIONS AFTER COMPANY PROTESTS LAW

LAURA INGRAHAM: My family's probably been to Disney in Florida and California five or six times over the past 10 years. We have fantastic memories. Epcot, rides like Soarin', my favorite, Test Track. But today, I join millions of Americans across this country asking, "Why should we support a company that obviously detests people of faith and other traditional Americans?" Now, Disney has become a place where most of us are just going to refuse to spend any of our hard-earned money. It's shown itself to be a haven for radicals who are hostile to anyone who has any sort of traditional conceptions of morality. Disney created cultural experiences.

…

Remember, that was the whole point, that all Americans could enjoy based on our shared love of country and all of our traditions. But now they're turning that on its head. They're not welcoming all Americans. Instead, they're taking sides. Now, after its CEO initially and correctly had decided not to weigh in on Ron DeSantis's parental rights and education bill, the company decided to go all-in. It should never have passed, they said in a statement, declaring that it was now Disney company policy to get the law repealed by the Legislature or struck down in the courts. So now? The official position of Disney is that schools should be able to teach children from K through third grade about sexual orientation. Why not just rename the roller coaster Sex Mountain? Come on, kids, it'll be a blast. Now, Americans, under the assumption that Disney somehow still embraces the vision of its founder, Walt Disney, are sadly mistaken.

