Hunter Biden’s legal team in disarray ahead of GOP investigations: ‘Not fully coordinating’

A Saturday Washington Post report offered some details on the legal defense team taking shape to oppose congressional Republican investigations into Hunter Biden that are expected to start once the GOP majority takes over the House in January.

The article noted that the Biden defense team is "almost frantically" assembling, "not fully coordinating" and running the risk that it will "not share a unified approach" when the investigations begin.

The piece, composed by reporters Matt Viser and Michael Scherer, began by detailing "a strategy session last September" where Hunter Biden’s lawyer Kevin Morris pushed "Hunter Biden’s camp to be more aggressive" against conservatives preparing to investigate Biden over allegations of corruption.

It noted how Morris "described defamation lawsuits the team could pursue against the presidential son’s critics."

The Washington Post mentioned how this meeting and early strategy "was a glimpse into a sprawling infrastructure that is rapidly, almost frantically, assembling to combat Republicans’ plans to turn Hunter Biden into a major news story when the GOP takes over the House next year."

However, the article mentioned fears from people involved in Biden’s team that this frantic assembly will set up a shaky defense for Biden. It stated, "The risk for Hunter Biden, and possibly for President Biden as well, is that this hodgepodge of efforts is not fully coordinating and does not share a unified approach."

According to the outlet, Biden’s legal defense is split into several distinct teams. "Hunter Biden has been working with Morris, his friend and sometime financial benefactor, and a team of researchers. The younger Biden has also hired several other lawyers — Chris Clark, who is handling a federal criminal investigation into his business dealings and other matters."

It added that Biden has "a separate attorney, Joshua A. Levy, to deal directly with the House investigators," and that there is also a separate legal strategy being developed by the "White House and the Democratic National Committee."

Scherer and Viser wrote, "But these various efforts are not always coordinating, and several people involved expressed concern about the aggressive tack suggested by Morris, who wants to elevate Hunter Biden’s public role."

They wrote how Morris has already "attracted the attention of House Republicans, who sent him a letter in June asking about reports that he gave Hunter Biden some $2 million to help pay off a tax bill that is a subject of the federal investigation."

As such, "Some involved in these efforts argue that Hunter Biden and Morris should stay out of the limelight so Democrats can focus on painting the Republican investigations as a partisan political exercise."

The piece quoted an anonymous Democrat, who said, "No one thinks this strategy of putting Hunter Biden front and center is smart. No one, including the White House, thinks this is a smart strategy."

Explaining this disarray further, the report stated, "The division is in part between associates of Hunter Biden, who tend to favor a more aggressive strategy, and other strategists who want him to keep a lower profile."