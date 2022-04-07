Gabbard: Hunter Biden story shows elites' control of info flow an 'existential threat to democracy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington elite and their allies in media and Big Tech are actively controlling what the public hears, as evidenced by the play-out of stories germane to Hunter Biden and his uncle Jim Biden, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, told Fox News.

On "Hannity", host Sean Hannity recounted how the New York Post's Hunter Biden bombshell was dismissed as "Russian disinformation," while then-candidate Joe Biden continued to deny any knowledge of his 52-year-old son's business dealings in China, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Russia.

He noted that a grand jury in Delaware is actively asking who "The Big Guy" is in Hunter Biden's text messages – amid claims that point to Joe Biden.

TONY BOBULINSKI SPEAKS TO FOX'S CARLSON

Text messages obtained by Fox News in 2020 include an exchange between Hunter's former business partner Tony Bobulinski and James Biden – the now-president's brother -- in which Bobulinski asks James to "thank Joe for his time." The texts were unrelated to the discovery of the laptop at the Wilmington repair store.

Gabbard said the Biden "family corruption issue" is a serious problem that itself points to an "existential threat to our democracy" – the flow of information controlled by mainstream media, Big Tech and the "security state."

JAMES BIDEN REFUSES FOX NEWS' QUESTIONS IN 2020 EXCHANGE

"This is not a real functioning democracy," she continued. "We see dictatorships that also have elections, but they have almost total control over their media, and it makes it virtually impossible for any opposition candidate to challenge and win."

"And so when we look at what we're facing here, it's not so different -- They decide, OK, Biden is the guy that we want to win, [so] here's the information that we want voters to see," she continued, adding that the result is "essentially propaganda" from which voters have to make important decisions.

"[A]nd that is what poses this existential threat to our democracy that we all need to be very clear-eyed that we're dealing with here."