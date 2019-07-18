Howie Carr says Biden 'has no political instincts,' shouldn't have brought up 'segregationists'

Former Vice President Joe Biden will not be the 2020 Democratic nominee and is not suited for the campaign trail, according to Howie Carr.

Biden is one of several Democratic candidates who should see the writing on the wall about their campaigns, Carr claimed Thursday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"He just has no political instincts," the Boston-based radio host said of the former vice president. "In the 1970s, he gave all these interviews to newspapers about how he liked working with segregationist senators."

Carr said he and others thought the then-Delaware senator was lucky the statements were not made on videotape or audiotape.

However, Carr pointed out how Biden brought up the topic of former Sens. James Eastland, D-Miss., and Herman Talmadge, D-Ga., unprompted last month.

"The guy is totally clueless." Carr went on. "He was for the Hyde Amendment before he was against it. He was against reparations before he was for them.

"He's a joke."

Agreeing with host Tucker Carlson's monologue, Carr also questioned the viability of presidential bids by Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas.

Biden's fellow 2020 Democratic hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., accused the former vice president of "sounding like Donald Trump" Wednesday while defending his sweeping "Medicare-for-all" plan.

“I am disappointed, I have to say, in Joe, who is a friend of mine, really distorting what Medicare for all is about,” Sanders said, according to The New York Times. "Unfortunately, he is sounding like Donald Trump. He is sounding like the health care industry in that regard.”

