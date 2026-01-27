Hollywood elites remain in America despite pledging to leave after Trump's election in 2016

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly 10 years after President Donald Trump won his first election, several celebrities have still not followed through on their past vows to leave the United States if Trump took office.

Since 2016, dozens of Hollywood figures have floated the idea of leaving the country, with some threats resurfacing during Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

Among them was actress Sharon Stone, who told the Daily Mail in July that she was considering a move to Italy over the possibility of Trump returning to office.

"I am certainly considering a house in Italy," Stone said. "I think that’s an intelligent construct at this time. This is one of the first times in my life that I’ve actually seen anyone running for office on a platform of hate and oppression."

In a 2023 interview, singer Cher told the Guardian, "I almost got an ulcer the last time. If [Trump] gets in, who knows? This time I will leave."

Singer Barbra Streisand has repeatedly threatened over the years to leave the country over Trump.

"I can't live in this country if he becomes president," Streisand told Stephen Colbert in 2023, adding that she would "probably" move to England.

In 2016, she also suggested moving to Canada or Australia if Trump won in 2016.

Other celebrities have made similar comments in a more joking manner but have also remained in the United States.

Singer Bruce Springsteen, who campaigned for former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris, previously told the Australian press in 2020 that he'd consider moving to Australia if Trump won the election.

"If Trump is re-elected — which he will not be; I'm predicting right now he's gonna lose — if by some happenstance he should be, I'll see you on the next plane," Springsteen said.

"Breaking Bad" actor Bryan Cranston told " The Bestseller Experiment " podcast in 2016 that he would "definitely" move if Trump were elected.

"Absolutely, I would definitely move. It's not real to me that that would happen. I hope to God it won't," Cranston said.

Singer Miley Cyrus used harsher language when threatening to move out of the country after Trump's first election.

"If he doesn’t think he is ‘God’ he thinks he is the f---ing chosen one or some s---!" Cyrus wrote on in a deleted Instagram post in 2016. "We’re all just f---ing jam between his rich a-- toes. Honestly f--- this s---, I am moving if this is my president! I don’t say things I don’t mean!"

She later walked back her comments in 2017, saying that she was not planning on "abandoning [the] country."

"And trust me, I hear every day on my Instagram, 'Just leave already! When are you going to leave?' Well, that's not going to be any good. Does it really matter where I am? Because wherever I am, my f---ing voice is gonna be heard, and I'll make sure of it," Cyrus said.

As of 2026, these celebrities have remained in the country.

Some high-profile figures, however, have moved abroad in recent years, citing the Trump administration as one of several factors, though not all tied their decisions solely to his presidency.