Hillary Clinton dunks on Trump with checkmark tweet after president's Twitter ban

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had some fun at the expense of President Trump Friday following Twitter's announcement that his account had been permanently suspended.

Following Trump's brief suspension from the social media platform after the violence that took place on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Twitter announced on Friday evening that the president will no longer be able to tweet.

Clinton reacted to the news by reviving a tweet she had written during the 2016 presidential election campaign when she told her then-GOP rival to "Delete your account."

TWITTER SUSPENDS @REALDONALDTRUMP ACCOUNT PERMANENTLY

The former Democratic presidential nominee followed up on Friday night by tweeting out a checkmark.

The social media landscape was shaken when Twitter announced that the sitting president would no longer be on the platform.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the company wrote in a blog post.

Twitter highlighted two posts from the president earlier Friday, one of which merely confirmed he would not be attending the nomination of President-Elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

"These two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks," the company said. "After assessing the language in these Tweets against our Glorification of Violence policy, we have determined that these Tweets are in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy and the user @realDonaldTrump should be immediately permanently suspended from the service."

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.