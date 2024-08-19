Heartbroken Chicago mom sends message to Democrats after son's murder: 'It's not working'

A heartbroken Chicago mother has made an emotional plea for justice for her late son at the site of the Democratic National Convention.

Monee Jacobs' son Jeremy was murdered in the Windy City last year, leaving her family with no choice but to piece together their lives while still overwhelmed by grief and desperate for answers as to what happened.

While not a political person, she sat down with "Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones early Monday, where she pleaded with soft-on-crime politicians to make cities safer.

"Focus more on helping. We're losing babies. We're not losing the elderly as fast as we're losing our young people. They're not even getting a chance to grow up," she said.

"I'll never know what it feels like to have a grandchild from him [Jeremy]. We're losing our future… What is it going to take for you to step in and do what you're supposed to do to protect the community? You're not doing it because, if you were, we would have answers about everything."

Jacobs said the details surrounding her son's murder are still vague, and she still seeks updates from local officials to find out the truth.

"I'm angry, but when I call, I try to be humble… You have to still talk to them with respect. They don't give that to me. You don't even call me to update me about anything. I think that's unfair," she told Jones.

"The story you give me is not the right story because I know my son like we know him, and you can't tell me what you told me and think that I'm just going to let that go, because that's not what happened, and I know you know more, but you don't call me to update me about anything, and I think it's unfair that I have to keep calling you."

"But he's the top case. You told me he's your priority, but how could you not reach out to me and keep me updated about what you're finding out?" she added in tears.

Jacobs' appearance came just before top Democrats were slated to take the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday, priming the event for Vice President Kamala Harris to take the stage on Thursday.

When asked to deliver her message to the Democratic Party, Jacobs restated her plea for change.

"I want to know what they're going to do to bring justice to the parents who are losing their kids. What are you going to say to us? Well, I'm sorry it's not working… I need answers."

She continued, "You want me to vote for you? What are you going to do for me? You say what you're going to do, but when you get in office, do you really do what you said you're going to do? I don't think so. Because this crime has been going on for decades, and it's getting sickening to watch parents on TV crying about the loss of their child. We have to bury someone that grew inside of you. I never thought the hurt would be this bad. It's like I lost my mom and my dad. Oh, that was hard. But this was just… it's too much hurt."