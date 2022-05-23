Hannity: It's unacceptable and something that should be easily fixed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity discusses how Pennsylvania's voting laws present a "big problem" and dissects why it is taking the state so long to count the votes for the GOP Senate primary on "Hannity."

HANNITY: The all-important GOP Senate primary race in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has yet to be called. Now, what, six days after Election Day, in fact, vote counting is still underway. Keep in mind, the state hasn't even begun the recount process. Every American should look at this and realize this is unacceptable. It's unacceptable for the people of Pennsylvania. It's unacceptable for every candidate. It's just unacceptable and something that should be easily fixed.

Now, major democracies all over the world are able to produce nationwide results in a single night when they have tens of millions of people voting, but apparently not Pennsylvania. Now, recently, France determined a winner in their runoff presidential election in less than 24 hours, despite over 32 million votes being cast. Last year, Canada managed to confirm the results countrywide during a single day in what was a very close election. And in 2016, it took the United Kingdom, oh, about a day to get the final results there during the Brexit referendum, despite 33.5 million votes cast in that election.

But now it's taking the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, what, days? Six days, maybe weeks, to count around a million votes in a Senate primary. So what's happening here? How did we get to this point? Oh, for starters, the state's widespread mail-in voting is a big problem. Now, in 2019. Pennsylvania did pass a new law allowing no excuse mail-in voting, which, by the way, and interestingly, violates that state's constitution. Constitution is very clear on this. Rather than go through the arduous process of having a constitutional amendment, which is harder than passing a law.

They took the easy way out, which makes the act itself unconstitutional. In fact, the state's constitution explicitly states that absentee voting is only allowed, quote, in the event that a person's duties, occupation or business require them to be elsewhere, or who, on the occurrence of any election are unable to attend at their proper polling places because of illness or physical disability, or who will not attend a polling place because of the observance of a religious holiday, or who cannot vote because of Election Day duties in the case of a county employee. That's right there in the Constitution. But now this recent bill allows any voter to cast a ballot by mail for any reason in the weeks leading up to the election.

