Hannity: The silence from Biden on these protests is 'repulsive'

Sean Hannity talked the "tacit" approval from the left regarding the protests targeting Supreme Court Justices homes on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: And tonight, mob rule, left-wing intimidation, harassment is once again fashionable inside the modern extreme Democratic Socialist Party. After first ignoring and excusing and in some cases even openly being supportive of the 574 violent riots in the summer of 2020, dozens dead, thousands of cops injured, billions in property damage. People like Kamala Harris promoting a bail fund to Minnesota, praising the LAPD and the defunding efforts there.

And then, of course, hypocritically spending every waking moment of every day obsessively condemning the riot on January six. And, of course, ignoring the core issue of why Nancy Pelosi and Mayor Muriel Bowser failed to make use of the up to 20,000 National Guard troops that Donald Trump had authorized, as required by law two days prior to keep the peace, as also requested by the Capitol Police chief, repeatedly. Democrats are now reversing course once again, and they are supporting acts of political violence as we speak.

Far-left agitators, they're trying to harass, intimidate U.S. Supreme Court justices and coerce them into saving Roe v. Wade. It is a disgusting, repulsive, despicable attempt to destroy the independence of our nation's judiciary and the silence and the tacit approval from the Biden administration and Joe Biden and Democrats. Frankly, that's equally repulsive. This week, Justice Alito and his family, they were forced to flee their home after rioters published Alito's address and then made plans to show up at his front door.

By the way, they showed up. Coming up, our own Sarah Carter will join us live from the scene of the so-called demonstration that just took place outside of Alito's home. But sadly, it's not just Justice Alito. Over the weekend, multiple Supreme Court justices and their families were targeted at their own homes by pro-abortion activists. Let me be clear. This is never okay. All of our public officials, both sides of the aisle must be safe, must be protected from political violence and intimidation because it's never acceptable.

