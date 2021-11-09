Hannity: I blame Joe Biden, Energy Sec. Granholm for rising energy prices

Sean Hannity blasted Joe Biden for failing on multiple fronts: immigration, the economy, energy, inflation, and fiscal responsibility in Tuesday's opening monologue.

"Joe Biden has finally realized Americans are not happy with the economy," he said. "But according to Joe, the only fiscally responsible way to make things better is to pass the Build Back Better new Green Deal socialism plan and spend a couple trillion more dollars that we don't have and rob our kids and grandkids blind and put it on social welfare projects that are pretty much destined to fail."

Hannity raised rising inflation, which is at a record high, as a thorn in the side of all Americans and said Biden's policies would only exacerbate the discomfort. "Every single economist in the country not named Janet Yellen is warning this spending would greatly accelerate inflation," he said.

Wholesale prices jumped 8.6% and gas prices are up at least $1 since last year.

"The cost to heat and cool your home … could be up by 100% by the end of the winter. You might not even be able to find a turkey in time for Thanksgiving. Why? Because of dire real shortages that we're experiencing."

"But Joe Biden, he knows best," Hannity added sarcastically. "He's the smartest person in the room. And now he believes that spending two trillion dollars is going to magically fix inflation and fix our supply chain crisis."

Hannity said that the burden of shelling out more cash at the pump is so bad that even Democrats are starting to take notice.

"It's so bad," Hannity said. Democratic senators, including Patrick Leahy, Elizabeth Warren, Richard Blumenthal, and Robert Casey, penned a letter to Biden asking for his attention on the price of gas as it was causing an "undue burden" on Americans.

"[The senators] are now slamming Joe Biden and the undue burden of rising gas prices that his policies have caused or something to laugh at, like his energy secretary Jennifer Granholm did," Hannity said.

Granholm was asked by Bloomberg's Tom Keene about her plans to fix rising gas prices when she began to laugh at the notion energy prices could be tapered or controlled.

"No, Jennifer, I blame you and I blame Joe," Hannity said. "Donald Trump gave you energy independence, and we were a net exporter of energy. We were supplying our Western European allies. Biden, he'd rather give the waiver to Vladimir Putin's pipeline than keep building out our own Keystone XL pipeline.

"This could all easily be resolved. We can fix all of this, except we have one problem: Joe Biden is president," Hannity said. "The only silver lining [is], you, the American people, can vote all of these people out."