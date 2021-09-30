Ingraham: The left's policies destroyed energy independence achieved under Trump

Fox host Laura Ingraham said on "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday that President Joe Biden "talks a big game" on manufacturing, but his policies in effect achieve the opposite of enabling an economic boost from manufacturing. One of the reasons, Ingraham said, is that the left's policies destroyed energy independence achieved under former President Donald Trump.



"Biden's war on oil and gas is going to hurt any effort to bring back manufacturing to the United States," Ingraham said. "To bring manufacturing back we need a dependable energy sector that absolutely must include traditional sources."



"Unilateral disarmament on energy … that's only going to strengthen China's hand," Ingraham added.



Cutting energy use, such as for the environment, as Biden has outlined is in his agenda, will only hurt the United States' ability to compete with China, according to Ingraham.



"And we know the [Chinese Communist Party] will do whatever it takes to keep their factories running no matter what," she said.



The White House said in a Thursday statement, "[We] commit to strengthening and supporting the American manufacturers … We commit to building a future that is made in America." In July, Biden said, "Buy America has become a hollow promise. My administration is going to make ‘buy American’ a reality."



"The cumulative effect of the left's energy policies has been to destroy the energy independence we achieved under Trump, and then force American families and small businesses to maddening levels of price inflation at the pump," Ingraham said.





Under Biden, gas prices have skyrocketed to a seven-year high at just over $3. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm blamed the novel coronavirus as the cause. "Everything is tied together," she said. Additionally, the price of natural gas has also increased, meaning the U.S. might see heating bills up 30%.



Ingraham said that if skyrocketing gas bills don't wake up New England from sending liberal politicians to Capitol Hill, she doesn't know what will.