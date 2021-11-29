Hannity: According to Biden's past COVID statements, he should demand his own resignation

One year ago, then-candidate Joe Biden declared that, in light of the statistic of 220,000 Americans having died from coronavirus as of October 2020, that "anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States."

At the time, the demand was made of President Trump – however as of November 2021, by Biden's own standard, he should resign the office of president, Fox News host Sean Hannity said Monday.

"[I]f you don’t hear anything else I say tonight, hear this. Anyone who is not responsible for taking control, in fact not saying I take no responsibility initially, anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America," Biden said one year ago.

The "Hannity" host noted that Biden has not been challenged on his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic in the time since he took office.

"Based on Joe’s statement, he should not remain the president of the United States – 350,000 dead Americans on his watch," Hannity said.

"Per usual, he was lying for political gain," the host continued, adding that Biden's entire campaign was largely executed from the "basement bunker" of his Delaware estate.

Hannity also highlighted on how Biden's previous racially-charged criticisms of Trump have come back to haunt him. Biden has taken the exact action he claimed made Trump a racist and xenophobe when his predecessor restricted travel from certain African and Asian countries.

After the "omicron" variant of the coronavirus was discovered in Botswana and South Africa, Biden enacted a travel ban, effective Monday, for a handful of countries in the region.

"He called Trump’s initial travel ban … hysteria, xenophobia, fearmongering," Hannity said, noting Biden's past accusation that the Trump-era ban was intended to "make it harder for black and brown people to emigrate to the United States."

"Well, guess who just implemented a brand-new African ban? Joe Biden," Hannity said. "Is he playing the race card for political gain, or is he a hysterical xenophobic fearmongering racist disgrace of a human being? It’s either one of the other, Joe."

Hannity added that amongst the dueling hypocrisies, Biden appeared to stumble multiple times during a speech event earlier Monday.

When he began to call on reporters, he paused and clarified that he would be calling from a prepared list of journalists.

"This is beyond embarrassing. It is humiliating for the entire country and frankly it is also now extremely dangerous as everyone of our enemies, and for a regime on this planet Earth," Hannity said. "Following that disastrous presser, the administration abruptly canceled Biden supply chain speech that was scheduled for later in the day. It was more than Joe could handle."

He added, "He obviously needed nappy time."