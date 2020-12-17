Nikki Haley: Biden should keep Trump’s foreign policy regarding China, Middle East and murderous dictators

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley feels President-elect Joe Biden should continue a variety of President Trump’s foreign policies, specifically so China doesn’t get a pass from the incoming administration.

In a recent Washington Post op-ed, Haley wrote Biden should keep key aspects of Trump’s China policy, continue to pressure Latin American dictators and maintain peace progress between Israel and Arab nations in the Middle East.

"There has been a lot of foreign policy advancements that have happened over the last four years and when you look at whether it is how we handled China… how we’ve handled the murderous dictators in Venezuela and Cuba, or when you sit there and look at how we’re going to handle peace in the Middle East going forward, what my hope is, is that they’re not very quick to discredit and erase the last four years," Haley said Thursday in "The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino."

Haley said "true good" has come from many of Trump’s policies.

"China is absolutely a foreign policy threat and President Trump recognized that by putting sanctions on their human rights abuses, by calling out their intellectual property stealings… he really had to hold them accountable whether it was on the virus or on anything else they were doing and he built up our military and our Space Force to combat China," Haley said. "We have to acknowledge them for exactly the abusers that they are, and what they want to do to America."

Haley said Hunter Biden’s ongoing scandal involving an investigation of his overseas business dealings is concerning because of his reported ties to China.

"You’re looking at a direct conflict of interest," she said. "The American people heard Joe Biden say he didn’t think China was competition for us and not much of a threat several months ago. Now we see that he and his family have had business dealings with China and we really need to make sure that China doesn’t feel like they’re going to get a pass here with Biden," Haley said.

"It’s not something he can be soft about," she added.