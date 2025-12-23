Pope Leo XIV says he’s ‘very disappointed’ after Illinois approves assisted suicide law

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pope Leo XIV said Tuesday he was "very disappointed" after his home state of Illinois approved a law allowing medically assisted suicide.

Leo, who grew up in Chicago, said he had spoken "explicitly" with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker while the legislation was on his desk and urged him not to sign the bill into law, saying the measure undermines respect for human life from "the very beginning to the very end."

"Unfortunately, for different reasons, he decided to sign that bill," Leo told reporters outside Rome. "I am very disappointed about that."

The Medical Aid in Dying Act, also referred to as "Deb's Law," was signed into law by Pritzker on Dec. 12 and allows eligible terminally ill adult patients to obtain life-ending medication after consultation with their doctors.

The measure was named after Deb Robertson, a lifelong Illinois resident with a rare terminal illness who had pushed for the bill's approval.

The law takes effect in September 2026, giving participating healthcare providers and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) time to implement required processes and protections.

Leo said Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich also urged Pritzker not to sign the bill, but his efforts were unsuccessful.

"I would invite all people, especially in these Christmas days, to reflect upon the nature of human life, the goodness of human life," Leo said. "God became human like us to show us what it means really to live human life, and I hope and pray that the respect for life will once again grow in all moments of human existence, from conception to natural death."

The state’s six Catholic dioceses have also criticized Pritzker’s decision to sign the bill, saying it puts Illinois "on a dangerous and heartbreaking path."

Illinois joins a growing list of states allowing medically assisted suicide. Eleven other states and the District of Columbia allow medically assisted suicide, according to the advocacy group, Death with Dignity, and seven other states are considering allowing it.

After signing the bill, Pritzker said the legislation would allow patients with terminal illnesses to "avoid unnecessary pain and suffering at the end of their lives," and said it would be "thoughtfully implemented" to guide physicians and patients through deeply personal decisions.

