Gutfeld on Chris Cuomo: As long as Joy Reid is employed, no one should ever be fired

"The Five" responded Tuesday to new details that emerged in the Andrew Cuomo investigation showing that his brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, was more closely involved in advising him in his scandals than previously known. CNN announced Tuesday evening it was suspending the "Cuomo Prime Time" host "indefinitely."

"My theory is … as long as Joy Reid is employed, no one should ever be fired," Greg Gutfeld said before the suspension announcement at CNN. "Cuomo is a pompous, self-involved a--. That's why we love him. You get rid of him, I lose at least three to five segments a week of fun on my show. I am so pro-Cuomo."

Former Gov. Cuomo was being investigated for "allegations of and circumstances surrounding sexual harassment claims made against" him," New York Attorney General Tish James' office said.

Text messages released by the attorney general's office showed that the CNN host not only provided guidance but was intimately involved in helping his brother by looking to find information on potential looming reports and on at least one accuser as the governor battled the sexual harassment allegations.

Chris Cuomo told a top aide to the former governor, Melissa DeRosa, "I have a lead on the wedding girl."

The text was sent after The New York Times reported on a sexual harassment allegation that occurred at a 2019 wedding.

"I would never do oppo research on anybody alleging anything like this," Cuomo told New York investigators. "And I was never aware of anything like what you're suggesting, nor did I ever participate in, nor did I ever suggest, nor would I ever tolerate anything like what you're suggesting."

Previously, the CNN anchor apologized in May for his involvement in helping his governor brother.

"It was a mistake," he said. "When my brother's situation became turbulent, being looped into calls with other friends of his and advisors that did include some of his staff — I understand why that was a problem for CNN."

However, new revelations about the extent Chris Cuomo was involved in helping the "Luv Guv" combat sexual harassment allegations boxed CNN into a corner and forced the network to act.

"When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly … However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew," CNN spokesperson said about the suspension Tuesday. "As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."

Still, Chris Cuomo may still have a surprising supporter in Gutfeld.

"I'm going out there to protest for him. I want him to keep his job," Gutfeld said before the CNN suspension was announced.

"But watching MSNBC talk about him being fired? That's rich. That's too much because Cuomo isn't a racist. Reid is a bona fide out of the closet bigot who repeatedly uses the word white as a derogatory adjective. While she talks about White tears or White people – It's as though they are inferior. This is 2021 and there is a major network – MSNBC is kind of a major network – where they employ a racist in primetime, who literally is derogatory towards an entire race. And she says the words out loud. Cuomo is nothing like that. So until she has, until she's gone, I'm on. I'm on Team Cuomo."