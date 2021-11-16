Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Joy Reid fumes over Biden approval rating, calls Americans ungrateful: 'I guess they spent the whole $2,000'

MSNBC host annoyed Biden not more popular with Americans who got 'the shots and checks'

By David Rutz | Fox News
close
MSNBC's Joy Reid mocks Americans who don't support Biden as ungrateful for their stimulus checks Video

MSNBC's Joy Reid mocks Americans who don't support Biden as ungrateful for their stimulus checks

MSNBC's Joy Reid blasts Americans over Joe Biden's low approval rating, suggesting they aren't happy anymore because they spent their stimulus checks.

Far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid derided and mocked Americans Monday for not being sufficiently grateful to President Joe Biden, snarking they must have already spent their stimulus checks and aren't happy anymore.

During a discussion with left-wing historian Michael Beschloss on "The ReidOut," Reid fumed over Biden's poor approval rating, with one ABC News survey listing it at 41 percent.

"I hate to really dwell on polls because they're ephemeral and at this point in many of their presidencies a lot of presidents faced a crisis of public confidence, and Joe Biden faces a massive ongoing COVID nightmare that is harming his numbers. His numbers are pretty low right now," she said.

"Sure," Beschloss said.

"There are also a lot of Americans who despite having gotten the shots and checks are still telling pollsters that he's accomplished nothing or almost nothing, which I find amazing. I guess they spent the whole $2,000 and now they're not happy anymore," Reid said. "Does this matter? Should we think about this in terms of those polling numbers?"

WINSOME SEARS CHALLENGES JOY REID TO DEBATE AFTER MSNBC HOST SAYS ‘REPUBLICANS ARE DANGEROUS’

Beschloss, an open supporter of Biden, said with the midterms still a year away there was still hope that the newly signed infrastructure law, as well as the sprawling, nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better social policy package that still languishes in Congress, could help jump-start the economy.

Reid appeared to be referring to the stimulus checks that were sent out as part of the $1.9-trillion coronavirus relief package Biden signed into law this year, although they were for $1,400, not $2,000.

U.S. President Joe Biden smiles during his remarks before signing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 15, 2021.

U.S. President Joe Biden smiles during his remarks before signing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 15, 2021. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

Biden's woes appear to be connected to continuing concerns over inflation and ongoing supply chain issues, which are leaving Americans financially strapped and worried heading into the holidays.

WESTERN STATES EXPAND COVID-19 BOOSTER ACCESS

While Reid praised Biden for "the shots," she is one of several left-wing figures who cast doubt on the effectiveness of the vaccines when Trump was in office. One of the most hyper-partisan figures on cable news, Reid regularly attacks political opponents in sharp, personal terms, such as when she recently cast parents worried about education in Virginia as racists.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although Reid continued to blame coronavirus for Biden's problems, the same night of her screed, CNN host Chris Cuomo celebrated returning to his New York studio for "Cuomo Prime Time" as a sign of things increasingly returning to normal. 

David Rutz is a senior editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @davidrutz.