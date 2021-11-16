Joy Reid fumes over Biden approval rating, calls Americans ungrateful: 'I guess they spent the whole $2,000'

Far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid derided and mocked Americans Monday for not being sufficiently grateful to President Joe Biden, snarking they must have already spent their stimulus checks and aren't happy anymore.

During a discussion with left-wing historian Michael Beschloss on "The ReidOut," Reid fumed over Biden's poor approval rating, with one ABC News survey listing it at 41 percent.

"I hate to really dwell on polls because they're ephemeral and at this point in many of their presidencies a lot of presidents faced a crisis of public confidence, and Joe Biden faces a massive ongoing COVID nightmare that is harming his numbers. His numbers are pretty low right now," she said.

"Sure," Beschloss said.

"There are also a lot of Americans who despite having gotten the shots and checks are still telling pollsters that he's accomplished nothing or almost nothing, which I find amazing. I guess they spent the whole $2,000 and now they're not happy anymore," Reid said. "Does this matter? Should we think about this in terms of those polling numbers?"

Beschloss, an open supporter of Biden, said with the midterms still a year away there was still hope that the newly signed infrastructure law, as well as the sprawling, nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better social policy package that still languishes in Congress, could help jump-start the economy.

Reid appeared to be referring to the stimulus checks that were sent out as part of the $1.9-trillion coronavirus relief package Biden signed into law this year, although they were for $1,400, not $2,000.

Biden's woes appear to be connected to continuing concerns over inflation and ongoing supply chain issues, which are leaving Americans financially strapped and worried heading into the holidays.

While Reid praised Biden for "the shots," she is one of several left-wing figures who cast doubt on the effectiveness of the vaccines when Trump was in office. One of the most hyper-partisan figures on cable news, Reid regularly attacks political opponents in sharp, personal terms, such as when she recently cast parents worried about education in Virginia as racists.

Although Reid continued to blame coronavirus for Biden's problems, the same night of her screed, CNN host Chris Cuomo celebrated returning to his New York studio for "Cuomo Prime Time" as a sign of things increasingly returning to normal.