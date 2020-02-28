Geraldo Rivera: Biden will win South Carolina and carry momentum into Super Tuesday

“The Five” panelist Geraldo Rivera predicted Friday that a South Carolina primary victory on Saturday will keep former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race.

“I think people are underestimating the impact that South Carolina will have on the Biden campaign,” Rivera said. “Biden can pull off a miracle here.”

CAN SOUTH CAROLINA RESURRECT JOE BIDEN’S WHITE HOUSE BID?

The Fox News correspondent-at-large said the state's large African-American vote will help Biden, who spent eight years as vice president under Barack Obama.

“South Carolina, [and] black people specifically in South Carolina, will carry the former Vice President across the finish line with the momentum and it will affect Super Tuesday," said Rivera.

Anything other than an impressive win in the Palmetto State would likely doom Biden's third bid to win the Democratic nomination. House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., who endorsed Biden earlier this week, told CNN Friday morning that should Biden win, his margin of victory "needs to be substantial."

"I would like to see [Biden win by] double digits, and not just 10 or 11," Clyburn said. "Let's see, 15, 16 [percent]. That's what I want to see."

The RealClearPolitics polling average as of Friday evening showed Biden leading the Democratic pack with 36.8 percent of the vote, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., with 24.3 percent of the vote. Hedge fund manager and activist Tom Steyer placed third in the average with 12.8 percent of the vote, while former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg was the only candidate to crack double digits with 11.3 percent of the vote.