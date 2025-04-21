George Clooney doesn't care if Trump calls him a ‘fake movie actor’

Actor George Clooney claimed in an interview airing Monday that he couldn’t care less what President Donald Trump thinks of him.

"I don’t care," Clooney told Gayle King on "CBS Mornings" to discuss his Broadway debut in "Good Night, and Good Luck," playing CBS News’ Edward R. Murrow.

"I’ve known Donald Trump for a long time. My job is not to please the President of the United States," Clooney added.

Trump took to Truth Social to throw shade on Clooney last month after an appearance on "60 Minutes," the CBS newsmagazine Trump's suing over its interview of Kamala Harris in 2024.

"Why would the now highly discredited 60 Minutes be doing a total ‘puff piece’ on George Clooney, a second rate movie ‘star,’ and failed political pundit," Trump said on Truth Social. "He fought hard for Sleepy Joe’s election and then, right after the Debate, dumped him like a dog. Later, I assume under orders from the Obama camp, pushed all out for ‘Kamala,’ only to soon realize that that was not going to work out too well."

For his part, however, Clooney said it is not his job to care what Trump's opinion of him is.

"My job is to try and tell the truth when I can and when I have the opportunity," Clooney told CBS. "I am well aware of the idea that people will not like that… people will criticize that. Elon Musk has weighed in [about me]. That is their right. It’s my right to say the other side."

Trump also called out Clooney in another post on Truth Social on July 10, 2024, calling him a "fake movie actor."

"George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act," Trump said. "He’s turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are. What does Clooney know about anything? He uses the Democrat ‘talking point’ that Biden, the WORST President in the history of the United States, has ‘saved our Democracy.’ No, Crooked Joe was the one who WEAPONIZED Law Enforcement against his political Opponent, who created the most devastating INFLATION in the history of our Country, who Embarrassed our Nation in Afghanistan, and whose crazy Open Border Policy has allowed millions of people to illegally pour into our Country, many from prisons and mental institutions."

On the same day, Clooney published a guest essay in The New York Times calling for Biden to step aside to make way for another Democratic candidate for president.

"Crooked Joe Biden didn’t save our Democracy, he brought our Democracy to its knees," Trump added in the July Truth Social post. "Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!"

