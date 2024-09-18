Expand / Collapse search
George Clooney praises ‘extraordinary’ Biden, discusses NY Times essay that pressured president to drop out

'The bottom line is that it’s very hard to let go of power,' Clooney said of Biden's decision on Jimmy Kimmel's late night show

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
George Clooney discusses NY Times essay that pressured Biden to drop out

George Clooney praised President Biden for withdrawing from his re-election bid after the actor wrote a New York Times piece encouraging him to do so earlier this summer.

During an appearance on ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" the late night comic gushed over Clooney writing the opinion piece, while the actor insisted that Biden is the one who should be celebrated because of his sacrifice.

"The bottom line is that it’s very hard to let go of power, and President Biden did something really extraordinary. Really extraordinary," Clooney told Kimmel on Tuesday night.

PELOSI ADMITS BIDEN CAMPAIGN WASN'T ON 'PATH TO VICTORY,' DENIES SHE PRESSED HIM TO LEAVE RACE

Biden photo next to Clooney photo

During Jimmy Kimmel's ABC late night show on Tuesday, actor George Clooney called President Biden's decision to abandon his re-election bid "really extraordinary." (Anna Moneymaker / Staff | )

Clooney called on Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential election in a New York Times guest essay published in July, arguing that his disastrous debate performance against former President Trump proved he’s too old to win a second term.

"This is about age. Nothing more. But also nothing that can be reversed. We are not going to win in November with this president," the actor said. He also stated in the piece that he noticed Biden’s frailty during a Hollywood fundraiser for his campaign in June.

"It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate," Clooney wrote.

The president eventually announced his departure from the race in late July, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him at the top of the Democratic ticket.

During his show Tuesday night, Kimmel stated that Clooney’s essay prompted the Democratic Party’s move to replace Biden, saying it "changed the world."

GEORGE CLOONEY RUBS ELBOWS WITH BIDEN AT STAR-STUDDED LA FUNDRAISER AFTER CALLING WHITE HOUSE WITH COMPLAINT

Biden giving remarks

President Joe Biden withdrew from his re-election bid in late July, endorsing Vice President Harris as his replacement. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I mean it had an enormous impact on the presidential election, right?" Kimmel asked, though his guest insisted that they save the praise for Biden’s sacrifice. "Honestly, I really do think that that’s what should be focused on, really," Clooney said of Biden giving up power.

Still, Kimmel lauded the "Ocean’s Eleven" star. "You took a big swing and thank God you hit that ball out because it could have gone very, very badly."

"It could still go badly," Clooney replied, though Kimmel wasn’t pessimistic.

"I mean, I don’t know. It seems to be going pretty well right now," the comedian responded, alluding to Harris polling better against Trump than Biden before he was replaced.

Clooney praised Biden's decision to vacate the race earlier this month, telling The Washington Post, "The person who should be applauded is the president who did the most selfless thing that anyone’s done since George Washington."

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 