Gavin Newsom urges Biden to 'lean in' to hostile rhetoric against GOP on MSNBC

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., told MSNBC Tuesday that President Biden's controversial attacks against Republicans were the right approach for the Democrat Party.

The high profile Democrat sat down with MSNBC host Alex Wagner to discuss how effective Democrat strategies and messaging were against the GOP heading into the midterm elections. Newsom complained that his party was always on the losing end when it came to culture war issues, because they weren't "pushing back."

"I'm optimistic about our ability to turn this around. If we go on the offense…take it to them," Newsom urged, referring to controversial ads and billboards his campaign has placed in red states.

The Democrat touted how his methods were influencing other leaders in his party to take a more aggressive approach to the GOP; Newsom praised Biden for changing his tone as well.

"On my mother and dad's graves, I cannot tell you the number of elected officials in powerful positions, soon to be, of influence, that are ready to go. I think we're entering a different--and you've seen it with Biden. He's moving, he's been willing to, right?" Newsom said.

He complimented Biden for "recognizing" the need to "lean in on the narrative."

Wagner brought up how the president's foray into increasingly divisive rhetoric against "MAGA Republicans" has received backlash. She asked Newsom if was a "fool's errand" for Biden to try to unite Americans at this point.

"The more you use pointed language against Republicans, the more you troll them, the more you take it to their doorsteps, I think that's probably good for Democratic policies and priorities and politics. But what does it do to the ability of anyone to bridge the gap between left and right? Does that even matter anymore? Is that a fool's errand?" Wagner wondered.

"At the moment," Newsom answered. "I think the president's learned that the hard way…He wants to compromise, he wants to find our better angels….But that's not how the system's designed."

The governor suggested it's time for Democrats to abandon civility because Republicans are "taking away people's rights" through the Supreme Court, redistricting and voter suppression.

As the election draws near, other high profile Democrats have used extreme and sometimes violent rhetoric to criticize Republicans, including Rep. Tim Ryan who said it's time to "kill and confront" the "extremist" Republican movement.