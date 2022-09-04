NYT op-ed says Biden ‘shouldn’t apologize’ for labeling MAGA ‘semi-fascism:’ ‘Deserve to be called out’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow wrote a Sunday piece defending divisive rhetoric from President Biden that condemned "MAGA Republicans," saying those who support Trump deserve to be "named and shamed."

"Republicans are outraged — or possibly simply pretending to be outraged — that President Biden has, in recent speeches, warned that ‘MAGA Republicans’ are a threat to democracy and, at one point, called the philosophy fueling Trumpism ‘semi-fascism,’" Blow began.

"But there is no scandal here. Biden was simply calling a thing a thing," he continued. "In fact, I would prefer that he be even more pointed and not try so hard to dodge the charge that he’s casting the net too widely."

Blow then recalled how many Republicans have objected to being associated with fascist ideology, but suggested, "those Republicans who voted for Donald Trump deserve to be called out for their actions."

He claimed, "Trump has consistently exhibited fascist tendencies, as well as espoused racism, misogyny and white nationalism. Republicans supported him, defended him and voted for him. They’ve been actively courting this condemnation."

Blow was upset that Biden tried to walk his comments back and distinguish between MAGA Republicans and the rest of the party, saying, "Personally, I have a very hard time splitting that hair," and "The pool of respectable conservatives is shallow."

The columnist then pivoted to past scandalous quotes from Democrat leaders that condemned millions of American voters.

"Republicans have a knack for persuading Democrats to pull their punches," Blow suggested. "It was the same strategy they used against Barack Obama after he said some Americans were ‘bitter’ and ‘cling to guns or religion or antipathy toward people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations.’"

Blow claimed Obama’s widely criticized jab "was absolutely correct, but in politics, telling the truth can be a sin."

Blow also suggested that Republicans had somehow unfairly condemned Hillary Clinton.

"It was the same strategy Republicans used against Hillary Clinton after she said: ‘You could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic — you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up.’"

The columnist asserted, "She was absolutely right. She may have even understated the number."

Blow offered a final warning that "Democrats have to stop falling for the line that calling out the dangers that some voters present to the country is somehow a divisive, offensive, unfair attack on the innocent," suggesting, "No person who voted for Trump or supports him now is above being named and shamed."

He reiterated his point by concluding, "Biden doesn’t owe Republicans an apology; they owe the country an apology."

Not one to simply defend extreme rhetoric against Republicans, just two weeks before Biden's Philadelphia speech, Blow himself wrote, "[T]he Republican Party itself is now a threat to our democracy."