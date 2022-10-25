Fox News Channel crushes CNN, MSNBC viewership for 88th consecutive week

Fox News Channel finished as the most-watched cable news network for the 88th straight week as Americans gear up for critical midterm elections.

Fox News averaged 1.5 million viewers from Oct. 17-23, finishing as the only basic cable network to surpass the one-million mark as runner-up TBS averaged 892,000 viewers. MSNBC averaged 719,000 to finish fourth and CNN settled for an average audience of only 458,000.

FNC averaged 2.3 million primetime viewers during the hours of 8-11 p.m. ET, trailing only MLB-heavy TBS and "Monday Night Football" home ESPN in the process. MSNBC averaged 1.1 million primetime viewers while CNN managed only 512,000.

CNN and MSNBC viewership was especially bleak among the key demographic of adults age 25-54.

Fox News averaged 203,000 total viewers among the advertiser-coveted group, compared to only 92,000 for CNN and 81,000 for MSNBC. During primetime, Fox News averaged 293,000 demo viewers while MSNBC could only attract 111,000 and CNN had its worst week of the year with a grim average of 109,000 viewers in the category that pays the bills.

Fox News aired 86 of the 100 most-watched cable news telecasts during the week to finish with a 56% share of total cable news viewership for its largest advantage since May.

"The Five" averaged 3.4 million viewers to finish as the most-watched program of the week, while "Tucker Carlson Tonight" averaged 469,000 demo viewers to finish No. 1 in the category.

"Hannity" dominated the 9 p.m. ET hour with an average audience of 2.8 million viewers as MSNBC’s "Alex Wagner Tonight" had its worst week since it launched with only 1.4 million viewers. "Hannity" also crushed "Wagner" among the demo, averaging 342,000 advertiser-coveted viewers compared to 129,000 for MSNBC’s program.

"FOX & Friends" continued its 83-week streak as the most-watched cable news morning program, averaging 1.3 million viewers compared to only 872,000 for MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" and only 377,000 for CNN’s already canceled "New Day."

CNN will replace "New Day" with a new morning program starring Don Lemon later this year.

Fox News also crushed CNN and MSNBC during the weekend, as "FOX & Friends Weekend" averaged 1.4 million viewers to finish as the most-watched show on Saturday and Maria Bartiromo’s "Sunday Morning Futures" averaged 1.7 million to win the Sunday crown.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.