MSNBC struggles among advertiser-coveted demographic as Fox News dominates multiple categories

Fox News outdrew MSNBC and CNN combined last week in multiple categories as liberal networks continue to struggle during the Biden era.

Fox News averaged 1.8 million viewers from during the week of Aug. 30 through Sept. 3., compared to 890,000 for MSNBC and 706,000 for CNN. During the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m., Fox News averaged 3.1 million viewers compared to 1.6 million for MSNBC and 928,000 for CNN.

MSNBC had a particularly hard time attracting viewers from the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54, with its top show in the category, "The Rachel Maddow Show," finishing No. 13 among all cable news programs.

MSNBC managed only 98,000 demo viewers Monday through Friday, compared to 309,000 for Fox News. It was FNC’s largest percentage advantage over MSNBC with demo weekday totals since Trump’s inauguration during the week of Jan. 16, 2017.

MSNBC settled for only 193,000 demo viewers during primetime while Fox News managed 539,000 during a news heavy week featuring continued fallout from Afghanistan and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While Maddow lost to a dozen Fox News programs in the key category, she crushed her MSNBC colleagues.

The most-watched, non-Maddow MSNBC program among the key demo was "The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell," which settled for No. 25 among cable news. "The Last Word" managed to draw fewer viewers than even eight programs on CNN, which is struggling in its own right and rarely cracks one million total viewers even during primetime.

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" averaged 660,000 demo viewers to lead cable news, while "Maddow" settled for only 289,000 and "The Last Word" finished with only 170,000. All other MSNBC programs had even a smaller audience than that, including a dismal 87,000 for "MTP Daily."

MSNBC finished with its lowest-rated weekday among the critical category since the week of Nov. 2, 2015. "The 11th Hour with Brian Williams," "The Beat with Air Melber" and "Deadline: White House" all had their worst weeks ever in the category. Flagship morning show "Morning Joe" failed to average 100,000 daily viewers among the demo.

Fox News topped both MSNBC and CNN among the demo during every hour of the day for the fifth-consecutive week.