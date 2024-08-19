Fox News Digital crushes CNN, NY Times in key metrics during unprecedented July

Americans continued to rely on Fox News Digital for information and analysis during the unprecedented news month of July.

July saw a stunning news cycle that featured former President Trump surviving an assassination attempt, the Republican National Convention, President Biden declaring he wouldn’t seek re-election and Vice President Kamala Harris beginning to secure enough support to emerge as the Democratic presidential nominee.

Along the way, Fox News Digital finished No. 1 in multiplatform minutes with 3.9 billion compared to 2.3 billion for No. 2 CNN. It was Fox News Digital’s best month in the key metric since January 2021.

FOX NEWS TO AIR SPECIAL PROGRAMMING FROM DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION IN CHICAGO

July was the 41st straight month that Fox News Digital topped all competitive news brands among multiplatform minutes, including CBS News, NBC News, Washington Post, ABC News, The New York Times, Insider and USA Today.

Fox News Digital also finished No.1 with 1.9 billion multiplatform views during the news-heavy month for its best total since January 2021. The New York Times finished second with 1.7 billion and CNN finished third with 1.3 billion.

FoxNews.com was No. 1 among news brands with 2.6 average views per visit while driving 119 million total multiplatform unique visitors. It was Fox News Digital’s best month among multiplatform unique visitors since November 2020 when including social media visitors.

KAMALA HARRIS SUPPORTERS UNSURE WHEN ASKED ABOUT VP'S POLICY ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Fox News’ mobile app had 6.5 million unique visitors; a 9% increase compared to last year. CNN’s mobile app saw 5.8 million unique visitors to shed 4% of its unique visitors compared to last year.

Fox News Digital was also the most engaged brand on social media among news brands in July, with 42 million total social interactions, marking a 39% year-over-year gain, according to Emplifi. Fox News Digital drove 13.4 million interactions on Facebook, 25.2 million Instagram interactions and 3.3 million X interactions.

On YouTube, Fox News secured 341.2 million video views, making it the most viewed news brand according to Shareablee.

FOXBusiness.com also notched 266 million multiplatform minutes to surpass both CNN Business and Blomberg.com, and drove 176 million multiplatform views.

All traffic data courtesy of Comscore.