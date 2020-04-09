Fox News' Jedediah Bila recovering from coronavirus: 'Very much on the mend'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Jedediah Bila is recovering from coronavirus but says she is "very much on the mend."

Bila posted a photo to Instagram posing with an orange slice and revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I know I’ve been a little MIA. I’m actually at home recovering from Covid-19," Bila wrote in the post. "I’m very much on the mend, so please don’t worry."

"My husband is also recovering well at home and Hartley luckily did not get sick (Thank you, God, I am forever grateful)," she said, referring to her infant son. She later posted a story on Instagram of a giggling Hartley.

"This is a crazy time in the world, full of so much anxiety and fear. I’ve learned so much this past week and done so much thinking. Know that I’m sending love, peace, and good energy from my family to yours,” she added. “I’ll be sharing more in coming weeks. Thank you for your messages. I love and miss you all.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Bila, 41, is the first Fox News host to announce she has the virus. The show is based in New York City, which is the heart of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.