Fox News to air special editions of 'Special Report' and 'Hannity' live from Middle East

Fox News Channel will air special editions of "Special Report" and "Hannity" live from the Middle East next week during President Donald Trump's first visit of his new term.

Hosts Bret Baier and Sean Hannity will host their respective shows, "Special Report with Bret Baier" at 6 p.m. ET, and "Hannity" at 9 p.m. ET, live from the region.

Baier will report live from the region Monday through Friday, and Hannity will broadcast live Tuesday through Thursday. Baier's coverage will include an interview with Trump on Friday, May 16, from the United Arab Emirates.

Hannity will also speak to the president on Air Force One during the trip.

ISRAEL SAYS TRUMP'S MIDDLE EAST VISIT IS THE 'WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY' FOR HOSTAGE DEAL

Baier and Hannity will also speak to world leaders throughout the week, broadcasting from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Their interviews will cover developments from the trip and other news of the day.

A senior Israeli defense official said Monday that Trump's upcoming visit to the Middle East is the "window of opportunity" to secure a hostage deal, or Israel will initiate a new military operation in the Gaza Strip as its war with Hamas continues.

"If there is no hostage deal, Operation 'Gideon Chariots' will begin with great intensity and will not stop until all its goals are achieved," the official said according to a Reuters report in reference to a Sunday night decision by Israel’s security cabinet to expand operations in the Gaza Strip.

Trump's visit to the Middle East also comes on the heels of halting bombings against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, as well as a pressure campaign by the administration against Iran to reach a nuclear deal.

The Trump administration on Thursday targeted Iranian oil with a new slate of sanctions — a move that increases pressure on the Islamic Republic amid talks between U.S. and Iranian officials to make a deal to prevent nuclear proliferation, Fox News Digital has learned.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control increased pressure on Iran’s export of oil on Thursday, designating the "teapot" refinery Hebei Xinhai Chemical Group Co., Ltd., and three port terminal operators in Shandong province, China, for their role in purchasing or facilitating the delivery of hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian oil.

Fox News' Caitlan McFall and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.