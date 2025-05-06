Trump teases 'very, very big announcement' ahead of Middle East trip, Carney says he's 'on edge of my seat'

President Donald Trump teased a "very, very big announcement" ahead of his upcoming trip to the Middle East.

Trump has a planned visit to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in the coming days.

"We're going to have a very, very big announcement to make, like as big as it gets," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, where he is meeting with Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney. "And I won't tell you on what… and it's very positive."

"It is really, really positive. And that announcement will be made either Thursday or Friday or Monday before we leave," Trump added. "But it'll be one of the most important announcements that have been made in many years about a certain subject, very important subject. So you'll all be here."

After that, the president asked Carney if he'd like to say a few words.

"I'm on the edge of my seat," Carney said, drawing laughter from the press before thanking Trump for his "hospitality" and "leadership."

At the start of the meeting, Trump announced that the Houthis agreed to stop bombing shipping lanes and do not want to fight any longer as the U.S. has been launching daily airstrikes on Yemen since March 15. In turn, the president said the U.S. would stop its bombardment of the Iran-backed terror group.

After teasing the forthcoming announcement, Trump went on to discuss trade, but the president circled back to clarify that the announcement would not necessarily be on that subject.

"We're going to have a great announcement. And I'm not necessarily saying it's on trade," Trump said. "We're going to have a great announcement over the next few days. Announcement that will be, so, so incredible, so positive. And I'm not saying… I don't want you to think it's necessarily on trade."

Trump said the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA), which was agreed upon in 2020, would be renegotiated shortly, but was a "transitional" and "very positive step" away from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA.)

Trump said NAFTA was the "worst trade deal in the history of our country, probably in the history of the world."

Asked about a potential new trade deal with Canada with Carney in power, Trump said he has "a lot of respect" for the prime minister, who "ran a really great campaign."

"Yeah, something could happen," Trump said.

"Regardless of anything, we’re going to be friends with Canada," he added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.