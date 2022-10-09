Fox Nation's 'Uncancelling Columbus' explores left's effort to warp Christopher Columbus' legacy
The special 'uncancels' the left's effort to depict Christopher Columbus' legacy in lies and deception
Ahead of Columbus Day 2022 – now referred to by many as Indigenous People's Day – a Joe Piscopo-helmed Fox Nation special is serving to remind Americans of the reverence the renowned explorer held not long ago.
In an effort to overturn the far-left's move to dismantle Christopher Columbus' legacy, Fox Nation's newest special, "Uncancelling Columbus," dives into how the fearless explorer became a beacon of light for other immigrants.
"For immigrants, he was the first immigrant," Dr. Joseph Scelsa, founder of the Italian American Museum, said. "Columbus, he was the first one to open the door. And I understand why they came here. I understand it all too well. So many people were suffering in Europe."
"My wife's grandfather would tell me that he was lucky if he ate meat once a year," he continued. "Once a year. So he came to America. But every week on Saturday night, he had a steak. He had died and gone to heaven. As far as he was concerned, he loved this country, and he loved Columbus Day. I remember that distinctly."
CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS CHULA VISTA STATUE TO BE REMOVED, REPLACED
In recent years, the left has aimed to cancel what many would call the heroic figure, painting him as a figure cloaked in oppressive colonialism.
But some Americans, namely those with Italian ancestry and others that immigrated to the United States, see Columbus as a symbol to be celebrated for what he was - a brave explorer and model to other newcomers.
"As early as a young girl I always believed Christopher Columbus was a hero because people thought that he was the person who changed the outlook for Italian Americans," FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo recalled during the special.
Some critics of the left's recent agenda to have Columbus stripped of his reverence, including Bartiromo, have noted that preserving history is of utmost importance - including the legacy of the renowned conqueror - in order to educate younger generations on a full, comprehensive view of history.
Italian-American actor and comedian Joe Piscopo, host of the Joe Piscopo Morning Show as well as the Fox Nation special, noted how the left has warped reality into a series of "false" accusations.
"If you Google Christopher Columbus, [you'll get] every negative narrative," Piscopo said. "It's like they're virtue signaling, I gotta say this because everybody else is saying it, so this is how bad Columbus was, and it's all lies and false narratives."
