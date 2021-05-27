Expand / Collapse search
Christopher Columbus Chula Vista statue to be removed, replaced

Statue in Discovery Park has been in place for decades

Greg Norman
A California city has voted to permanently remove a decades-old Christopher Columbus statue and replace it with a new monument honoring diversity and indigenous people, a report says. 

The Chula Vista City Council approved the action Tuesday by a 4-1 vote, according to FOX5 San Diego

"The Columbus statue and monuments alike are reminders to my peers that White supremacy is not only condoned in our city, but glorified," a community member said during the public comment section of the meeting. 

"We hope you will be able to correct history that has wronged so many of our communities," another person said. 

But not all locals wanted the statue in Chula Vista’s Discovery Park removed. 

"Now I know a lot of people here have talked tonight ‘Oh how horrible the guy is,’ but we’re very proud of him," a member of the Knights of Columbus organization was quoted by FOX5 San Diego as saying. 

Critics of tributes to Columbus cite the fact Columbus enslaved Native Americans and played a part in introducing European diseases that Native Americans were not immune to into the New World, devastating populations. 

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report. 

