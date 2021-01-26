Fox favorites share messages of perseverance from the Bible: God has ‘overcome it all’

Amid political polarization and unrest, Fox hosts Abby Hornacek and Shannon Bream sit down with Ainsley Earhardt to discuss readings from the Bible that speak to unity, strength and the needs of the nation today.

Earhardt, the host of Fox Nation’s "Ainsley’s Bible Study," chose a passage from the Gospel according to John that gives her peace by knowing God has persevered in the face of all hardship and we, as His children, are able to do the same.

"I have said these things to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world." John 16:33.

"I feel like no matter what happens, that’s God’s reminder to us that he has overcome everything," she explained. "Like a blanket over the globe, he’s overcome it all. So we’ll get through this all together."

Hornacek shared a passage from the First Epistle of Peter to encourage the tone of unity.

"Finally, all of you, have unity of mind, sympathy, brotherly love, a tender heart, and a humble mind." 1 Peter 3:8.

Hornacek interpreted having "unity of mind" as having the same morals and values while understanding that God created us to have different opinions.

"Fox News @ Night" host Shannon Bream discussed a verse from the Epistle of James, which reads, "Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry."

Bream said even though the Bible teaches us that there is a place for anger, it’s important to meditate on what is causing that emotion to avoid showing anger in sin. Earhardt then brought forward a second reading from Psalms which suggests God’s people should choose their words wisely.

"Let the words of my mouth, and the mediation of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight, O Lord, my strength and my redeemer." Psalm 19:14.

