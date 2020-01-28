Fox hosts share what keeps them going through grueling campaign season: 'It doesn't matter if your candidate wins or loses'

As the country gears up for a grueling election campaign, Fox News hosts Harris Faulkner and Shannon Bream sat down with Ainsley Earhardt to discuss their faith and the Bible verses that get them through each day in today's divided political climate.

"We all cover the nonsense every day. ... When people freak out, I’m like 'God has all of this in control,'" Bream said in the latest episode of Fox Nation's "Ainsley's Bible Study."

"We don’t need to worry because if we can rest in Him and all the promises that He has made us. … It doesn’t matter if your candidate wins or loses or whatever fight on Capitol Hill … there’s just a much bigger eternal picture."

'WHEN I AM AFRAID I WILL TRUST IN YOU': CHILD CRUSHED BY VEHICLE SURVIVES, CREDITS BIBLE VERSE FOR SAVING HIM

The "Fox News @ Night" host cited a verse from the Old Testament Book of Daniel as a source of her strength.

“And He changes the times and the seasons; He removes kings and raises up kings; He gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to those who have understanding. Daniel 2:21.

To Bream, the verse represents "someone much bigger" than herself who is in control, she explained.

"It’s such a relief that everything is going to be okay. There’s someone much bigger than me in charge and none of this is a surprise to Him.”

"Outnumbered" host Harris Faulkner, urged viewers to "lean into our purpose as a nation" and credited Hebrews 11:1 for getting her through the more difficult times as a news anchor.

AINSLEY EARHARDT DID THIS AFTER HOWARD STERN MOCKED HER FAITH ON AIR

"Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen."

"In these moments," Faulkner said, "when the nation is so divided, we don't see the building blocks of going forward and a past that has served us so well -- being brought together sometimes in disaster, some times in awe."

"I don't need to see them," she continued. "I know what is possible. ... I know that we will go on and get to a greater point."

Faulkner added that the "building blocks" she has from her faith has taught her that "wherever we are purposed, if we'll just lean into that, our potential is incredible."

SHANNON BREAM OPENS UP ABOUT HUSBAND'S BRAIN TUMOR: 'IT JUST THREW OUR WORLD INTO A TAILSPIN'

"As a nation, we have to make sure that we're leaning in," she added. "We can fight about how we get things done but we have to continue to clothe, love and fight on behalf of more people than anybody else on the planet. That's who we are and we have to remember that even when we're divided, to lean into that expectation for us."

"That's where our next level of greatness will come [from]. You can't see it," she concluded, "but I pray ... and I tell you it is there."

