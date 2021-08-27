Expand / Collapse search
Retired SEAL commander doubts Biden's vow to avenge Kabul attack: 'Hollow words off a teleprompter'

David Sears says he will never forget the fallen service members killed by Taliban

Former Navy SEAL David Sears blasted President Biden on "The Faulkner Focus" after President Biden vowed revenge for the terrorist attacks in Kabul that left 13 American service members dead.

PENTAGON SAYS 'THOUSANDS' OF ISIS-K PRISONERS RELEASED BY TALIBAN

DAVID SEARS: Those are hollow words off a teleprompter. I haven’t forgiven nor forgotten all of my brothers that have been killed overseas. The memorials at Arlington, that was done by the Taliban and we seem to have forgiven and forgotten that and we have negotiations. You want to hunt them down and kill those who have done those atrocities? Get [Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar] back on the phone and drop a bomb on his head and the rest of the Taliban leadership sitting there in Kabul. 

