Retired SEAL commander doubts Biden's vow to avenge Kabul attack: 'Hollow words off a teleprompter'

Former Navy SEAL David Sears blasted President Biden on "The Faulkner Focus" after President Biden vowed revenge for the terrorist attacks in Kabul that left 13 American service members dead.

DAVID SEARS: Those are hollow words off a teleprompter. I haven’t forgiven nor forgotten all of my brothers that have been killed overseas. The memorials at Arlington, that was done by the Taliban and we seem to have forgiven and forgotten that and we have negotiations. You want to hunt them down and kill those who have done those atrocities? Get [Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar] back on the phone and drop a bomb on his head and the rest of the Taliban leadership sitting there in Kabul.

