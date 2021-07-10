Former NYC police commissioner on how to stop the rise of crime in American cities

Former NYC Police Commissioner Howard Safir joined "Fox News Live" Saturday to discuss how to stop the rise of crime in the United States.

HOWARD SAFIR: We end this by stopping what's happening in this country. We're going from a country of laws to a country of chaos. We have district attorneys who are refusing to prosecute crimes. For instance, in California, the district attorney is not going to prosecute any theft under $1,000. It sends a message to criminals that you don't need to be afraid of the police, you can commit crimes with impunity. That, along with the defund the police, the demonization of police, the immunization of qualified immunity, the message that we're sending, right from the top, from President Biden, who said there was systematic racism among police, are causing police to hang back and not do their jobs because they know that the criminals are no longer afraid of them, and they're not going to be prosecuted.

What we need to do is we need to make sure that specialized gun enforcement units, like what was eliminated by the police commissioner in New York City, are reinstituted. And we need to have criminals held responsible. We can't have this no-cash bail law promulgated throughout the country where somebody shoots somebody five times and then is right back out on the street the same day. What's happening is we are losing respect for the police, and police officers are not going to put their families and their future in jeopardy because of the lack of qualified immunity and the demonization by groups like Black Lives Matter and Antifa. We are listening to the loudest voices while the number one issue for most Americans is the reduction of crime and safety.

