Former House intel adviser urges GOP to 'fence money' from FBI, DOJ in Biden probe: 'Take their fancy toys'

Former Trump administration official Kash Patel said Wednesday that it's time for House Republicans to stop playing nice and start fencing money from the FBI and DOJ in order to get the necessary documents in the Biden bribery probe. Patel, a former national security adviser for the House Intelligence Committee, told "Fox & Friends" the only way to get the "government gangsters" to comply with congressional oversight is to take away their "fancy toys."

DURHAM FACES CONGRESS AFTER FINDING DOJ, FBI ‘FAILED TO UPHOLD THEIR MISSION’ IN TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE

KASH PATEL: I appreciate where Comer and Jordan are going, but here's what they have to do. We did it. You got to fence the money. It's a concept in Congress that the majority can issue to take the money. And I'm not saying defund the entire FBI and DOJ, but you take their fancy toys. You take the money paying for Chris Wray's private funded private jet. You take the money for their 10 new Escalades, you take the money for their new buildings. And that is the only thing that will get these government gangsters to bend the knee to the constitutional oversight of Congress. Remember, these documents, yes, are for the members of Congress, but for the American people, first and foremost. And if they continue to slow roll them by sending them letters and asking them politely and playing these redaction games, it's not going to get us anywhere. We need to destroy this two-tier system of justice.

Former Attorney General William Barr said it’s "even more critical" that the Department of Justice release a document alleging a criminal bribery scheme involving President Biden after a plea deal between prosecutors and the president's son, Hunter.

The Justice Department announced on Tuesday that Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax. The younger Biden also agreed to enter into a pretrial diversion agreement regarding a separate charge of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

Barr said the DOJ should cooperate with House Republicans demanding that the FBI release the FD-1023 form – providing necessary steps are taken to protect the life and safety of the confidential human source in the document.

In an exclusive interview Monday, Barr told Fox News Digital that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s unprecedented indictment of former President Donald Trump for his mishandling of classified documents "understandably sparked ire over a double standard."

"I think AG Garland should move quickly with concrete steps to address it," Barr said.

