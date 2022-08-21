Levin calls the FBI's raid on Trump's home is the 'greatest interference in our political system'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin skewered the talking points of those supporting the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home during his monologue Sunday night.

The FBI’s raid into Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to purportedly retrieve classified documents, earlier this month, sparked fierce debate across the country. Levin suggested the raid was the weaponization of the Espionage Act and a cynical power-play by Democrats in a way they would never use against their own allies.

"The Espionage Act is a wide net, but for some reason Hillary Clinton wasn’t caught in it, for some reason James Comey wasn’t caught-why? Democrats… Democrats," he said.

He observed how Trump is considering running for president again and suggested the FBI’s raid of a future candidate therefore "is the greatest interference in our political system in American history."

He highlighted how many commentators condemned election meddling and how they are all fake.

"They talk about insurrections, they talk about state legislatures, they talk about fake electors. Let me tell you something: This fake attorney general, this fake U.S. attorney in Washington D.C., all of these fakes, they are Democrat partisans dressed up as ‘law enforcement’… that is not what they are," he said.

"Every damn thing they do is intended to weaken the Republican Party, to weaken individuals who are associated with the Republican Party, to weaken grassroots people like parents, that’s who they’re there to weaken, they’re not gonna weaken the Democrat Party mob and militia that goes to the homes of Supreme Court Justices in violation of federal law, how many of them have been prosecuted? Not one damn one of them," he continued.

He also called out Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., as yet another example of a Democrat whose excesses were ignored. "You have Chuck Schumer, I don’t know, did they search his home, did they grab his texts, did they grab his emails? He literally threatened two Supreme Court Justices. What about that?"

Schumer faced backlash after he threatened Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh about how they ruled on an abortion case in 2020.

"I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price," Schumer said at the time. "You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions."

Chief Justice John Roberts rebuked Schumer calling his comments "inappropriate" and "dangerous."

Levin claimed that the government’s search warrant of Trump’s home was an "unconstitutional" violation of the 4th Amendment, suggesting that Democrats were making multiple moves to ensure Republicans never retake power.

"They will do anything, they will go anywhere, they will search anything, they will clobber anybody to prevent [Trump] from running for president," he said.

He also added Democrats will do anything to prevent Republicans from taking back control of Congress.

"[Democrats] want to pick the Republican nominee in 2024, and they don’t want anybody like Donald Trump. No, no, no, he’s too tough on the ruling class and the establishment," he concluded.