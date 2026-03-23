Florida Gov Ron DeSantis addresses possible 2028 White House run, wife's breast cancer scare

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Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis did not rule out the possibility of running for president a second time, addressing whether he will make a White House bid in 2028 during an appearance on "Hang Out with Sean Hannity."

"We’ll see," he said. "I think that in ’24, like in Iowa, the people that voted for Trump, if he wasn’t running, I would’ve gotten like 90% of those people."

DeSantis argued that if President Donald Trump had not run for president in 2024, he would have garnered the votes of Trump’s MAGA base.

"They were conservative voters, right? They didn’t want the non-conservative, they wanted me," the governor asserted. "The timing didn’t work out obviously, for that."

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"You just got to see what happens," he added.

DeSantis’ term as governor ends in January 2027, leaving a one-year window to enter the 2028 presidential election – a race with high-profile expected headliners that could include Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

DeSantis dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, despite garnering second-place support in the Iowa caucuses. The Florida governor ultimately finished third in the Republican primary, trailing behind Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

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Beyond politics, DeSantis also discussed personal matters, detailing his wife’s battle with breast cancer.

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 and was declared cancer-free in 2022.

"She wanted to get the scan… And so, I told her, I said ‘Alright listen, I think you’re fine, I think you’re worrying for nothing, but let’s set up and get it done,’" he said.

DeSantis said he took the call on behalf of his wife after she said "you gotta take this."

"The doctor was like, 'Listen, she’s not gonna die. We’re gonna be able to treat this, but it is positive for breast cancer,’" DeSantis explained.

Check out DeSantis’ full conversation with Sean Hannity on YouTube or Spotify.

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