Filmmakers claim the late 'Superman' actor Christopher Reeve would have opposed Donald Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Late "Superman" star Christopher Reeve would have spoken out against President Donald Trump if he were alive today, according to the filmmakers behind his documentary.

"Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" directors Peter Ettedgui and Ian Bonhôte spoke to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday about the actor’s activist work, particularly for disability rights, after his tragic horse-riding accident that left him paralyzed from the neck down.

Ettedgui pointed out that even prior to his accident, Reeve spoke on behalf of other issues such as artistic expression and housing.

PULITZER-PRIZE WINING JOURNALIST COMPARES TRUMP TO A SUPERMAN SUPERVILLAIN BECAUSE OF HIS IMMIGRATION POLICIES

"There was a certain property developer in New York who wanted to develop a horrific modern-town plan, and Reeve led the objections to it," Ettedgui said to The Hollywood Reporter. "The property developer was, of course, Donald Trump."

The filmmakers added that actor Jeff Daniels, who worked with Reeve on Broadway in 1980, told them Reeve would have gone so far as to run against Trump.

"But he wouldn’t have entered it for his own gain," Bonhôte said. "The way he was engaged with people was not just for alliance and power; he saw that things could be changed for the better for American people."

'SUPERMAN' DIRECTOR'S BROTHER SAYS ANTI-IMMIGRANT MAGA PEOPLE ARE 'AGAINST THE AMERICAN WAY'

Ettedgui added, "He grew up in a privileged, possibly even slightly entitled background, but he was a very kind man. He realized that he had certain advantages in life, and I think he always evinced that kindness and empathy with other people. But it took on a whole new nature after the accident."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation for comment.

During his life, Reeve regularly endorsed Democratic candidates such as Bill Clinton and Al Gore. He gave a speech at the 1996 Democratic National Convention, one year after his accident.

Reeve was also critical of Republican presidents such as Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush. Prior to his death in 2004, Reeve spoke out against Bush for his opposition to embryonic stem cell research.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reeve also criticized Trump in the late 1980s over his development plans, calling them "the American dream gone berserk" in a speech.