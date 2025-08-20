Expand / Collapse search
Media

Filmmakers claim the late 'Superman' actor Christopher Reeve would have opposed Donald Trump

Reeve, best known for playing the Man of Steel, died from cardiac arrest in 2004

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
"SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY" MOVIE PREVIEW Video

"SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY" MOVIE PREVIEW

Will Reeve, Matthew Reeve, Alexandra Reeve Givens, and filmmakers on honoring the late actor's legacy and why the time was right to release the film.

Late "Superman" star Christopher Reeve would have spoken out against President Donald Trump if he were alive today, according to the filmmakers behind his documentary.

"Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" directors Peter Ettedgui and Ian Bonhôte spoke to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday about the actor’s activist work, particularly for disability rights, after his tragic horse-riding accident that left him paralyzed from the neck down.

Ettedgui pointed out that even prior to his accident, Reeve spoke on behalf of other issues such as artistic expression and housing. 

PULITZER-PRIZE WINING JOURNALIST COMPARES TRUMP TO A SUPERMAN SUPERVILLAIN BECAUSE OF HIS IMMIGRATION POLICIES

Christopher reeve as superman

Christopher Reeve famously portrayed Superman in the 1978 film and its sequels. (Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection)

"There was a certain property developer in New York who wanted to develop a horrific modern-town plan, and Reeve led the objections to it," Ettedgui said to The Hollywood Reporter. "The property developer was, of course, Donald Trump."

The filmmakers added that actor Jeff Daniels, who worked with Reeve on Broadway in 1980, told them Reeve would have gone so far as to run against Trump.

"But he wouldn’t have entered it for his own gain," Bonhôte said. "The way he was engaged with people was not just for alliance and power; he saw that things could be changed for the better for American people."

Christopher Reeve and Dana Reeve

Christopher Reeve and Dana Reeve during the AAFA American Image Awards to Benefit the Christopher Reeve Paralysis Foundation at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City, New York. (Theo Wargo/WireImage)

'SUPERMAN' DIRECTOR'S BROTHER SAYS ANTI-IMMIGRANT MAGA PEOPLE ARE 'AGAINST THE AMERICAN WAY'

Ettedgui added, "He grew up in a privileged, possibly even slightly entitled background, but he was a very kind man. He realized that he had certain advantages in life, and I think he always evinced that kindness and empathy with other people. But it took on a whole new nature after the accident."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation for comment.

During his life, Reeve regularly endorsed Democratic candidates such as Bill Clinton and Al Gore. He gave a speech at the 1996 Democratic National Convention, one year after his accident.

Reeve was also critical of Republican presidents such as Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush. Prior to his death in 2004, Reeve spoke out against Bush for his opposition to embryonic stem cell research.

A photo of Christopher Reeve

Christopher Reeve supported Democratic presidential candidates in the past. (Art Zelin/Getty Images)

Reeve also criticized Trump in the late 1980s over his development plans, calling them "the American dream gone berserk" in a speech.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

