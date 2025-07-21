Actor Jeff Daniels roots for Republicans who voted for Trump to lose money

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Jeff Daniels said in a new interview he hopes that Republicans who voted for President Donald Trump will lose a lot of money.

"But when Mitch [McConnell] started stacking the courts 25 years ago, I said it on your show once, they can see it coming," Daniels told Nicolle Wallace in an episode of her podcast "The Best People." "The new America that is diverse and treats everyone with equality and respect and dignity, you know, kind of like Jesus did. We're ready for that."

"And Mitch and company could see it coming. They were going to be the minority, so they just started and then here we are, and now you got it, and now you're losing money," Daniels added.

"I hope you're losing tons of money, those of you who thought this would be OK," Daniels went on. "My question is, what are you guys going to do about it?"

Wallace responded, highlighting how Trump won Michigan , and decried the president's tariffs.

"I mean, Michigan voted for Trump this time again," Wallace said. "I mean, the tariffs are going to hurt your neighbors, they're going to hurt."

Daniels agreed, saying that he thinks Trump’s tariffs will be what ends up damaging the 47th president the most.

"Which I think, at the end of the day, that's what's going to do it," Daniels said. "‘Wait a minute, the grocery bill is what? $180 more? I can't get that car that we have to have unless I pay another $8,000. What? Who do I blame for that? Who do I see about that?' One person."

Wallace said the country has seen a loss of "decency" over wanting more affordable goods.

"And I feel like some of the conversations we've had over the last 5-6 years were about this tug, not between right and left, but between decency and maybe if it's about the cost of things, decency became a luxury. There's something about decency being the sort of collateral damage, the thing we lose over wanting cheaper eggs," she said.

"Do you think it was ever really about cheaper eggs ?" Wallace asked Daniels.

"Well, I think at the end of the day it would be about just the price of eggs, did it go up or down, because that's what he told me he was going to lower the price of eggs or my grocery bill," Daniels said.

He went on to call the president a "snake oil salesman."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and Daniels for further comment.

