Families debate when the Christmas tree and decorations should be taken down

Families are debating how long to leave up Christmas decorations on TikTok, according to a recent "Good Morning America" segment.

Taking down the Christmas tree and decorations soon after Christmas Day is a must-do for some families.

"[It] just gives us more space, I can have my home back," Tori Breen, a mother of two, said. "It’s just kind of overwhelming with all the new toys."

Other people, including Tiffany Kannengieszer, said that leaving the decorations up helped keep her family busy and happy.

"We spend so much time putting them up," she said. "The lights and the cute snowmen definitely keep me happier and keep the kids occupied."

ABC News correspondent Trevor Ault noted that some families celebrate the 12 days of Christmas, meaning that the Christmas season ends on Jan. 5. Others celebrate until Jan. 6, which is Three Kings Day, or end the season on Orthodox Christmas, which is Jan. 7.

One expert told "Good Morning America" that there are ways to keep decorations around the house for the entire year.

"If you can start to look at other ways to decorate your home all year round, you can bring that magic and that festivity and that excitement for coming home to something that feels decorated and feels warm," party planner Amber Hewett said.

Ault gave a piece of safety advice to take down the Christmas tree as soon as possible.

"If you have a real Christmas tree, the more it dries out, the more likely it is to catch on fire," Ault said, "In fact, the National Fire Protection Association says fire departments respond to more Christmas tree fires in January than in December."

In another Christmas related online trend, some children have been using PowerPoint presentations to present "businesslike wish lists" to their parents for Christmas, according to a recent Wall Street Journal story.

"Holiday gift lists have gone high-tech," The Journal reported. "Tweens and teens are learning how to use Google Slides, Microsoft PowerPoint, Canva and other presentation software in school. Now, some of them are applying those skills in creative ways to pad their stockings or avoid the holiday dread of unwanted gifts."

"My family was starting to just give me money," Ben, a sixth grader who lives in Wantagh, N.Y., told the Journal. "This way I can tell them exactly what I want."