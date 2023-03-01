Drew Barrymore says Princess Diana's ex-butler isn't trying to 'cash out,' fans disagree

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell has revealed to the media that he has information he'd like to share with the late royal's sons, Princes William and Harry, but some are questioning his motives.

Burrell, 64, who is currently battling prostate cancer, told The Mirror last month that he feels the time is right to reveal secrets to the princes.

"I spent many hours with Diana, during her happiest times as well as her darkest times," he said. "She confided in me and there are many things I have never spoken about, but now I feel the time is right."

"I think what I have to say could bring the boys back together, which Diana would have desperately wanted," he added. "I will only tell them the truth, that is all. I am not looking for anything in return."

Drew Barrymore and "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King discussed the news on "The Drew Barrymore Show," agreeing that Burrell seemed to have the right intentions.

"That is what I like about this," Barrymore said. "Is, I have information that I feel would inform the most important people to her - her sons - and for them their most important person, their mom. And so, instead of going out there and sharing it with anybody else, cashing out, revealing things she may not want people to know, is he wants to go directly to her sons, that's where this had my attention."

Barrymore's co-host Ross Mathews concurred, saying Burrell can give the princes "invaluable" insight, and King saying if it was her in their position, she'd "want to know everything." But, she added that Burrell should first ask the princes if they're comfortable with hearing what he has to say.

Some social media observers took a different approach and described the ex-butler's news as a little suspect.

"A little sus," SAG-AFTRA actor Damon Gonzalez wrote. "If it’s private, is there no other way for him to relay the information without alerting the media?"

Others asked why Burrell took his intentions to the media instead of discussing the matter privately with the princes, and noted that he had previously written books about his time in royal service, including "A Royal Duty: The poignant and remarkable untold story of the Princess of Wales," and "The Way We Were: Remembering Diana."

In Prince Harry's bombshell autobiography "Spare," Burrell is seemingly referenced as the prince claims the book "A Royal Duty" made his "blood boil."

Harry's relationship with older brother William has become strained, according to reports, after he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals and the pair put out a Netflix documentary and accused the Royal family of racist remarks, among other allegations. Harry also wrote that William at one point grew violent with him over the schism.

Burrell suggested that the late princess would want him to try and smooth things over between the brothers.

"There are things that happened in their mother's world, which they may not have knowledge of," Burrell told The Mirror. "And I think it just might fill in some blanks."

"I think Diana would say to me, ‘Paul, you must make this a priority,’' he added. "'You must go and see my boys'," he admitted. "I know some of it isn’t pretty, but if I leave this place and go somewhere else they'll never know. I think they should know."